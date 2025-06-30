Avantium provides Dutch plastics producer with PEF for food and cosmetic packs
Avantium is supplying Dutch plastic packaging provider Royal Hordijk with its plant-based polyethylene furanoate (PEF) polymers.
Avantium has signed a capacity reservation agreement with Hordijk to use its recyclable polymers in trays and injection-molded packaging for applications, including food, cosmetics, and other consumer goods.
Rik Hennink, CEO at Hordijk, says: “Partnering with Avantium to secure access to PEF aligns with our sustainability roadmap. We believe that PEF’s unique properties will allow us to offer our customers packaging solutions that are not only high-performing but also future-proof.”
Bineke Posthumus, commercial director at Avantium, adds: “This collaboration with Hordijk underscores the growing demand for high-performance, plant-based materials in the packaging industry. We are proud to support Hordijk’s ambition to lead in sustainable innovation and look forward to seeing PEF-based solutions reach the market.”
Bio-based polymer integration
By incorporating PEF into its product portfolio, Hordijk aims to reduce the environmental footprint of its packaging and improve performance characteristics such as barrier properties and mechanical strength.
Under the agreement, the PEF polymers are expected to be produced at future industrial-scale facilities licensed by Avantium. The multi-year capacity reservation is said to guarantee Hordijk preferred access to PEF volumes, supporting its sustainability goals and enabling the development of next-generation packaging formats.
Recently, Avantium supplied Dutch juice producer Hoogesteger with PEF for its juice bottles and partnered with the Bottle Collective to use its polymers as a barrier in Dry Molded Fiber bottles.