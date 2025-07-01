Lecta Self-Adhesives unveils PFAS-free label for greasy food products
Lecta Self-Adhesives has introduced Adestor Gloss GP PFAS-free, a new labeling solution tailored to provide functional performance and safety in food packaging.
Manufactured with FSC C011032 certified paper, this self-adhesive product delivers resistance to grease and oils without the use of PFAS, aligning with current European regulations and growing environmental and health standards.
Adestor Gloss GP PFAS-free is designed to label food products such as cured meats, cheeses, ready meals, and oils.
Roger Puente Vila Masana, business development and product manager director at Lecta Self Adhesives, says: “At Lecta Self Adhesives, we are fully committed to developing solutions that address today’s technical challenges while contributing to environmental protection. With Adestor Gloss GP PFAS-free, we are taking a decisive step toward safer, more responsible labeling that meets market expectations.”
This launch follows Lecta Self-Adhesives’ introduction of the Adestor Beverage & Delicatessen range, which features differentiating materials that allow designers, label manufacturers, and brands to convey messages directly through the product labeling in the wine, craft beer, olive oil, and gourmet product sectors.
The premium selection includes enhanced options, with a back barrier for “optimal performance on ice buckets and in refrigerated environments with condensation.”
Last year, Lecta joined forces with Volpak to ensure that the new materials can be effectively utilized on existing packaging machinery. Together, the companies have been engaged in trials involving actual products to evaluate the effectiveness of the new papers.