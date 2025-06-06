Avantium supplies Dutch juice producer with PEF bottles to be sold in Albert Hijn
Avantium, a renewable and circular polymer materials company, will equip Hoogesteger, a Netherlands-based producer of fresh juices, with a plant-based, recyclable polymer polyethylene furanoate (PEF) for beverage providers’ juice bottles.
The PEF bottles will be available in Albert Hijn, a Dutch supermarket chain, once Avantium’s flagship plant is operational.
PEF, branded as Releaf, offers a renewable and circular packaging solution and has a lower carbon footprint than traditional plastics like PET, glass, and aluminum. In addition, its oxygen barrier is ten times more advanced than PET, which helps extend the shelf life of products, according to Avantium.
Bineke Posthumus, commercial director at Avantium, says: “We are proud to be expanding our partnership network with Hoogesteger. This agreement highlights the versatility and sustainability of Releaf as a packaging material.”
“Together, we can provide Albert Heijn’s consumers with more sustainable choices and drive the transition to a circular economy.”
Charles Arentsen, CEO of Hoogesteger, says: “We are pleased to partner with Avantium to introduce PEF-based bottles for our fresh cold-pressed juices.”
“This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, sustainable products to our customers. We believe these innovative PEF bottles will enhance our juices’ freshness and shelf life while reducing our environmental footprint.”
In recent beverage packaging developments, Sidel introduced its CoboReel beverage packaging solution, which combines labeling with cobotics. Meanwhile, Elopak equipped Slovakian dairy company PD Ďumbier with its paper-based Pure-Pak Sense cartons.