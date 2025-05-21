Bakers extends packaging capacity with new pouchmaker machines
Bakers, a UK-based label and flexible packaging manufacturer, is expanding its BakPac division with the installation of two new Galaxy Packtech pouchmaker machines.
The upgrade is part of Bakers’ £5 million (US$6.7 million) two-year technology investment. The addition boosts the company’s pouch conversion line-up to five applications.
The machines are said to enhance sealing technology, particularly with recyclable monomaterials. Featuring “non-stop” production and intelligent web handling, the machines allow for quicker changeovers and greater consistency across run lengths.
Phil Smith, operations manager at Bakers, says: “We’re committed to short lead times and high quality, and never want to be in a position where capacity holds us back. Going from three to five pouchmakers allows us to stay ahead of demand and continue delivering the service our customers rely on.”
“We’re seeing brands demand faster turnarounds, lower MOQs, and greater flexibility. This expansion allows us to meet that demand while maintaining premium quality — from the very first pouch to the hundred-thousandth.”
Strengthening digital firepower
The latest investment complements BakPac’s digital print capabilities, including two HP Indigo 200K digital presses.
The Galaxy Packtech machines are being installed throughout May at BakPac’s expanded Brentwood facility and are set to be operational by June.
Steve Baker, managing director at Baker, comments: “Flexible packaging is a very interesting market but it was in need of a shake up, similar to labels 20 years ago when digital technology was first introduced. We have had a sharp learning curve, but quickly realized this is not an area where you can stay small and grow slowly if you want to be successful.”
“Our customers are fast-moving, fast-developing, and volumes can increase rapidly. They need a supplier that can match this, and that’s exactly what BakPac can do. We have a knowledgeable and hardworking team that realizes it is involved in something special and happily goes the extra mile to help our customers grow,” he concludes.