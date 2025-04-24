Bali bans small plastic water bottles but environmentalists call for waste infrastructure and refill investments
Bali, Indonesia, has banned the production and distribution of plastic water containers smaller than one liter. While environmentalists applaud the ban, they also call for local waste management infrastructure investments and bottle refill stations.
Signed by governor Wayan Koster and announced through a formal circular memorandum, the order targets plastic cups, half-liter water bottles, and other small single-use water containers. The ban applies across six sectors: government offices, traditional villages, private businesses, hospitality, education, markets, and religious institutions.
Sungai Watch, an environmental NGO based in Bali, tells Packaging Insights: “As a cleanup organization that works directly on the ground, we often find plastic water containers among the most commonly collected waste. For this reason, we truly appreciate this government initiative — it’s a promising step toward reducing plastic pollution at its source, particularly from single-use plastics used by both locals and tourists.”
“However, we believe that this policy should be supported with practical solutions to help the public adopt more sustainable habits. This could include developing better waste management infrastructure in villages, providing public refill stations for drinking water, and improving access to clean, safe drinking water for all.”
“It is also important for bottled water companies to actively support this effort — by rethinking packaging design and adopting more sustainable distribution systems. Without these complementary actions, the ban could follow the same path as the plastic bag regulation from several years ago, which has had limited impact.”
Filling enforcement gaps
The Province of Bali implemented a ban on single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, and styrofoam in supermarkets and retailers in 2019.
2024 Sungai Watch Impact Report, plastic bags remain one of the top three waste items found — accounting for 14.2% of waste, after clear plastic bags (18.2%) and residual waste (31.9%).But according to the
“These items are still widely available and commonly used. At the regional level, some local governments have encouraged waste separation at the source, and a number of villages have successfully developed their own sustainable and environmentally friendly waste management systems — such as Cemenggaon, Taro, and Padangtegal,” the NGO shares.
In support of the newly released Governor of Bali’s Circular Letter, the Buleleng Regency Government has called upon residents to manage waste at the source. Locals are encouraged to sort household waste, compost organics, recycle inorganics, and reduce residual waste. The initiative also promotes cutting down on single-use plastics by adopting reusable and eco-friendly alternatives.
Corporate responsibility
Companies violating the decree face license revocation, while traditional villages may see financial aid suspended. In contrast, communities actively supporting the program to eliminate one-time-use plastics will be eligible for incentives.
Last December, Danone withdrew from a plastic waste recycling project in Bali.
“Large corporations like Danone have both the financial resources and the capacity to play a meaningful role in improving waste management — whether in Bali or across Indonesia. Their contribution could take many forms: supporting government programs through funding, improving their packaging and distribution systems, or helping to establish decentralized village-scale waste processing facilities,” says Sungai Watch.
“These companies have access to experts and technology that can support real environmental solutions. If they are truly committed to supporting local communities and protecting the environment in Bali, we believe they should demonstrate that commitment through concrete and responsible actions.”