Cardiff city introduces “world first” AI paper cup recycling scheme
Environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy has partnered with the UK’s National Cup Recycling Scheme to bring AI-powered beverage cup return to Cardiff. The Bower app allows customers of participating stores to scan and return their used paper cups.
During the three-month pilot, consumers can recycle their used paper cups at selected Caffè Nero, Costa Coffee, Greggs, McDonald’s, and Pret a Manger establishments for a £0.05 (US$0.07) reward. Bower users receive the reward via the app, which aims to incentivize disposal and ensure full recycling.
Darren Hughes, Waste and Recycling specialist at Costa Coffee, says: “As a founding member of the National Cup Recycling Scheme, Costa Coffee is committed to increasing cup recycling across the UK.”
“This pilot with Bower is an opportunity to test new ways to engage customers and reward them for recycling their cups. By working together with our partners, we can continue to innovate and find practical solutions that make recycling easier and more accessible for everyone.”
AI-based cup disposal
Bower is a waste sorting app working with over 550 brands and 700,000 global users. The app analyzes cups through AI photographic detection rather than a barcode system, allowing their return and proper recycling. It tracks participation in the National Cup Recycling Scheme, administered by environmental consultancy Valpak.
Berfin Mert, co-founder at Bower explains: “Thanks to the AI object detection technology, developed in collaboration with Google, consumers can instantly identify and recycle their paper cups and get rewarded for their good acts. This collaboration showcases how technology, brands, and communities can come together to tackle waste and drive real environmental change.”
Keep Wales Tidy says the initiative sets out to reduce landfill waste. The charity points out that UK residents dispose of an estimated 2.5 billion paper cups annually and that, due to poor disposal practices, many of these end up in landfills rather than being recycled.
“At Keep Wales Tidy, we’re always looking for innovative ways to tackle waste and protect our environment,” says Owen Derbyshire, CEO at Keep Wales Tidy.
“This scheme is a fantastic opportunity for Cardiff to lead the way in paper cup recycling, showing how small actions — like returning a used cup — can add up to a big impact. By working together across industries and engaging the public, we can reduce litter, keep valuable materials in circulation, and move toward a more sustainable future for Wales.”
Collaborating for circularity
The industry-led National Cup Recycling Scheme, established in 2018, works to increase cup recycling in the UK by funding incentives for waste collectors and facilitating responsible recycling for businesses and consumers.
Hannah Osman, a National Cup Recycling manager at Valpak, adds: “We are thrilled to support this initiative, which makes cup recycling easier and more rewarding for Cardiff residents. By funding this project, we are helping to drive real change in consumer recycling habits while ensuring valuable cup materials are kept in circulation.”
Valpak points out that most fiber-composite cups are made from high-quality fiber, which can be recycled multiple times into new products, such as paper packaging for brands like Mulberry, Selfridges, and Hallmark cards.
The consultancy says that in Wales cups’ lining is separated and repurposed into items such as garden furniture and cable ties and their fibers are processed at a specialist paper mill in the Lake District.
“Collaboration is key to tackling waste, and this pilot demonstrates how brands, technology, and communities can come together to create practical solutions that drive real environmental impact,” Osman continues.
“We’re excited about the potential to expand this initiative, making it even easier for people across the UK to recycle their cups while earning rewards through Bower.”