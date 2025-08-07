Origin Materials provides Berlin Packaging with PET caps for beverage bottles
Origin Materials has partnered with Berlin Packaging to supply its portfolio of PET caps for beverage bottles, beginning with its 1881 closure model.
According to the US-based technology company, its PET 1881 caps enable lighter packaging, improve shelf life, and allow for monomaterial containers that enhance recyclability and circularity.
Unlike PP and HDPE cap alternatives, the Origin caps can be manufactured entirely from post-consumer recycled PET and used in food-grade applications, according to the supplier. Additionally, they are said to be manufactured through thermoforming instead of traditional injection molding.
“When we first connected with Berlin Packaging, the potential, vision, and strong degree of alignment was obvious,” says John Bissell, CEO at Origin.
“Its broad and deep distribution footprint not only immediately extends our market reach for 1881, but also opens the door for all our forthcoming formats across all closure applications globally. As a strategic customer, Berlin was exceptionally attractive because of its expertise in connecting closure products with brands to unlock the highest value opportunities.”
Balaji Jayaseelan, vice president for Sustainability at Berlin Packaging, adds: “Our sustainability strategy is focused on innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact.”
“We are driven by the belief that anything is possible, and we see that belief in Origin as well. We’re excited to partner with Origin to bring their PET caps to our customers.”
Broad customer reach
Berlin Packaging is one of the world’s largest hybrid packaging providers, collaborating with 1,700 global suppliers, over 55,000 SKUs, and over 100 locations globally. The company’s operations include packaging manufacturing, distribution, and value-added services for customers.
Origin’s Bissell says: “This strategic customer relationship is a turning point for Origin. We’ve announced our plans to ramp supply quickly, and today we’ve provided insight into our first publicly named customer.”
“The sophistication and reach of Berlin Packaging is welcome alongside Origin’s growing list of prospective customers in different stages of our pipeline. It is an honor to work with Berlin Packaging as we begin to address the US$65 billion global caps and closures market.”
Recently, Origin Materials launched the production of PET caps in Michigan, US, and partnered with Dutch packager Royal Hordijk.