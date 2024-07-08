Berry equips Grillo’s Pickles with nestable easy-open jars
08 Jul 2024 --- Berry Global Group has outfitted Grillo’s Pickles with twist-top, spill-proof, easy-open jars for its pickles. The custom, nestable, recyclable PP jar and continuous thread closure provides a “simple, mess-free opening process.”
“We initiated a custom jar exploration with Berry Global to address our biggest consumer complaint, spillage when opening our original jar,” says Adam Kaufman, president and CEO of Grillo’s Pickles.
“We knew when we updated our packaging, we wanted it to be a step-change for the business. We wanted the quality of our packaging to match the quality of our product. We are confident we’ve achieved that result.”
The custom jars were designed for compatibility with Berry’s line of ribbed closures to help prevent leakage during opening and closing. The jars also include pickle-shaped side grips for enhanced user control and clear, in-mold labels to maintain Grillo’s home-made aesthetic.
This helps simplify the filling line process by eliminating the need for label application.
Similar to the previous containers produced by Berry, the 32-ounce, twist-top jars improve the recyclability of traditional pickle jars typically made of glass. The jars are also nestable, minimizing wasted space during transportation and storage and helping optimize supply chain efficiency.
Design pipeline
The jars were designed for Grillo’s in collaboration with Blue Clover Studios, Berry’s internal design studio, following an art-to-part ideation workshop at Berry’s headquarters in Evansville, US.
And the jars and closures are produced at Berry’s plants in Streetsboro, Ohio and Evansville, Indiana.
“We are committed to delivering cutting-edge packaging solutions that meet and exceed the expectations of our customers,” says Jeff Hill, senior account executive for Berry’s Consumer Packaging North America division.
“By combining our deep innovation expertise with valuable customer insights and trust, strong partnerships like these allow us to design products that elevate the consumer experience while supporting a circular economy.”
“By partnering with our customers from concept exploration to final product, Blue Clover helps streamline the collaborative process, resulting in elevated brand and consumer experiences and faster speed-to-market,” comments Scott Fisher, design director for Blue Cover Studios.
In other food packaging headlines, Sonoco outfitted French sugar brand Cristalco with a cardboard container equipped with a PP sprinkler for its Daddy Sugar brand. The new 500 g pack switches out a previous plastic container and is fully recyclable.
Aldi introduced its own-label chips packaging with recycled plastic in a “UK supermarket first.” Meanwhile, Thai Union tuna brand John West rolled out a patent-pending canned tuna tower, EcoTwist, with each can of tuna held together by a SmartStrip, which can be broken by twisting the cans so they detach from one another.