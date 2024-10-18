Berry Global equips men’s skin care brand True with refillable deodorant packaging
Berry Global updates its supply deal with True, which provides the men’s skin care brand with refillable packaging for its deodorant. The deodorant sticks launched last year as the first refill antiperspirant in the Polish market and are available in 200 Douglas Perfumery stores, airport duty-free concessions and on True’s online store.
The refill system consists of a removable 75 ml refill pack made of recyclable PP that consumers replace approximately every three months.
By eliminating the need to replace the entire deodorant stick, Berry believes carbon emissions of the plastic packaging will be reduced by about 53% compared to single-use deodorant. It also removes approximately 64% (22.9 g) of the plastic used for the deodorant packaging.
Berry calculations (using SPICE analysis and Ecoinvent datasets) show a potential 51% reduced environmental impact compared to the initial packaging and the refill packaging.
Quick formula changes and decorations
Berry regularly meets with True’s managing director Maciej Adamaszek to discuss new packaging opportunities.
“These meetings are invaluable because we can see the latest packaging solutions from the Berry portfolio. When we saw this system, we knew the value it could bring to our brand in terms of sustainability,” explains Adamaszek.
The dispenser’s reusability allows True to introduce new formulas and decorations to suit changes in market demand.
True sponsored the Ironman Poland competition to showcase its proof of concept.
“Athletes from more than 100 nations travel to Poland to compete, and all of them received the antiperspirant in their gift pack,” says Adamaszek. “Three months later, we started to receive orders from around the world, which proves contestants have been using the product.”
“Berry is a global company and committed to delivering packaging that anticipates future regulations. The company also regularly updates us on upcoming changes.”
Ewelina Cackowska, sales manager at Berry Global, adds: “Collaborations such as these allow us to give plastics multiple lives so we can foster cleaner communities for generations to come.”
In other launches, Berry released its new Chameleon bottle sporting a special textured finish. It enables fast customization options at low minimum order quantities for various end markets, including personal care, home care and health care.
The supplier also collaborated on French natural cosmetics brand La Rosée’s exclusive refillable deodorant stick. The Exclusive Refill was created after two years of R&D between the companies’ development teams and is available in pharmacies across France.