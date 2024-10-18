Cosmogen equips Aavrani’s jelly scalp detox product packaging with silicone spiked hair massager
Cosmogen supplies Aavrani, a US hair care brand inspired by traditional Indian beauty, with its Maxi Squeeze’n Detox packaging. The silicone applicator has soft spikes designed to gently treat the scalp with Aavrani’s detoxifying cleansing gel Scalp Detox Jelly Cleanse.
The system comes with a removable and reusable applicator made of silicone or TPE, which can be sorted and recycled at the end of its life. The tube and cap are available in recycled and recyclable material.
Three different orifice diameters are preset to adapt to formula viscosity. The patented On/Off rotary system dispenses the formula and detaches to enable the pad to be cleaned post-use with soapy water.
Cosmogen has also launched the Scalp Massager, a stand-alone accessory made from a soft monomaterial designed for scalp massage.
The cone-shaped silicone spikes are said to be practical and aesthetically pleasing, providing a feeling of well-being during the increasingly popular hair and scalp treatments.
Cosmogen debuted its Squeze’n packaging solution at PharmaPack earlier this year. The company innovates through its Innovation & Development department, which detects and forecasts market trends to enhance cosmetic packaging features for efficiency and ease of use.
Last month, Cosmogen developed a blender to match each of the shades of Prada’s new Reveal Foundation. Its exclusive geometric shape, embossed with the brand’s logo, enables a delicate, precise application and a professional result.