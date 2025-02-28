Berry Global partners with Mars for fully recyclable sweets containers
Berry Global has collaborated with snack and treat company Mars to switch its pantry containers for M&M’s, Skittles, and Starbursts to fully recyclable plastic packaging, exclusive of the container lids.
The pantry containers come in three sizes: 60, 81, and 87 ounces (1.7, 2.4, and 2.6 liters) and are produced at Berry’s manufacturing facility using food-grade recycled resin sourced from curbside collection streams.
Peter Goshorn, vice president for F&B and Spirits at Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America Division, says: “As companies across the globe commit to transitioning to a circular economy, the ability to deliver products made with recycled materials at scale is crucial. That’s why we’re collaborating with leading brands, like Mars, to increase the use of recycled content to drive responsible business growth without compromising performance or aesthetics.”
Made from post-consumer resin and collected from consumer waste, the switch is estimated to eliminate more than 1300 tons of virgin plastic, according to Berry.
Mars has been working with Berry since 2017 and has been redesigning its packaging portfolio to be recyclable as part of its Sustainable Packaging Plan. As part of this, in 2022, Berry and Mars collaborated to launch pantry containers with 15% recycled plastic.
Last year, Mars collaborated with US-based engineering software company Ansys to adopt simulation software that could “reimagine the packaging innovation process” through digital means.
Allison Lin, vice president of Packaging Sustainability at Mars, says: “We continue to rethink our approach to packaging and collaborate with companies like Berry. Reducing our virgin plastic usage by investing in recycled content is an important step in our strategy, alongside initiatives to remove unnecessary packaging, explore reuse models, and redesign our packaging for circularity.’
This week, Berry announced that it has agreed with Amcor in a shareholder meeting to combine their businesses by mid-calendar year 2025, subject to closing conditions. The packaging giants aim to establish a “global leader” in consumer and healthcare packaging solutions, combined with material science and innovation capabilities.