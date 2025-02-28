Beyond The Headlines: Mondi launches recycled paint pouch, ExxonMobil partners for meat packs
This week in industry news, Mondi released its re/cycle SpoutedPouch for paint, while ExxonMobil, Alico, and Kuraray revealed the results of their collaboration on local meat packaging solutions. Meanwhile the EcoVadis platform granted Südpack platinum status.
In brief: Launches and rebranding
Mondi released its re/cycle SpoutedPouch for the UK garden and home woodcare company Sherwin-Williams to replace its plastic tubs for paint. The new packaging solution has a broader spout for easier filling and pouring compared to conventional tubs. The PE monomaterial pouch is designed to protect its contents, and can be tightly closed after usage to preserve the unused concentrate. SpoutedPouch also minimizes the space needed to transport and store paint.
Fabric softener brand Snuggle by Henkel unveiled its rebranded packaging, which aims to revitalize its look while staying true to its heritage. The rebranded packaging includes updated graphics and logos to give the brand a modernized visual identity. The packaging features scent cues to improve customers’ understanding of fragrances, including those of Blue Sparkle, Island Hibiscus, Lavender Breeze, SuperFresh Morning Breeze, and SuperFresh Spring Burst.
In brief: Partnerships and attendances
ExxonMobil, Alico, and Kuraray revealed the results of their collaboration on local meat packaging solutions. The partnership led to the development of locally-produced shrink bags that match or exceed imported solutions. These bags eliminated PET and PVdC while maintaining optimal barrier properties. It also achieved improved oxygen transmission rates at high humidity compared to incumbent solutions. During trials, the bags demonstrated a shelf life comparable to that of previous solutions for fresh meats. Overall, the partners said that they created a more sustainable and efficient packaging solution through value-chain collaboration.
UK-based digital and conventional printing solutions specialist Dantex Group expanded its partnership with Spectrum Digital Labels by supplying it with a second digital press — the PicoJet 1200 DRS with CMYK white and advanced inline flexo and lamination capabilities. This move expands Spectrum Digital Labels’ digital printing capabilities and aims to boost the relationship between the two companies.
Beverage company Roar Organic announced that it is working with Plastic Bank, an organization committed to preventing plastic pollution and poverty. As a result of the partnership, for every Roar Organic bottle sold, one bottle is removed from the environment. The brand has already prevented 4.8 million bottles from entering the ocean, extracting 96,000 kg of plastic, and positively impacting over 33 communities.
Pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers Last Technology and FamarTec selected MG2 America, the US subsidiary of the Italy-based MG2, as its supplier of processing and packaging equipment. MG2 America hopes that these new partnerships will bolster its leadership status in the US for its two main equipment categories, processing, and packaging, providing customers with an even greater selection of processing and packaging equipment.
Italian packaging company Aliplast announced that it will be attending Cosmoprof’s Cosmopack international trade fair dedicated to cosmetics and industry technologies in Bologna, March 20–23 in Hall 20, Stand A16. The company also contributed to organizing the “Never Ending Beauty: Cosmetic Packaging between Circularity and Supply Chain Synergy/Sustainability of the Cosmetic Product” talk scheduled to take place at the trade show on March 20. Aliplast notes that pressure on cosmetics companies to ensure the circularity of their packaging has been exacerbated with the EU’s introduction of the PPWR legislation.
In brief: Sustainability accomplishments
Südpack was granted Platinum status by the EcoVadis platform for ESG risk and compliance. The status was granted to the German packaging company for its sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts. Südpack improved its performance by approximately 30% compared to 2023, scoring over 90 out of 100 points in the “Environment” category. It earned a rating of over 80% in the “Labor and Human Rights” category through efforts such as health protection and occupational safety, anti-discrimination policies, and child labor prevention.
AE Global was named the official packaging partner of rePurpose Global, a global plastic action platform working to tackle the issue of plastic pollution in oceans and waterways. The partnership aims to reduce packaging costs and fight plastic waste by providing packaging customers with sustainability strategies that are “verifiable, scalable, and affordable.” Before the newly established official partnership, AE Global had already funded rePurpose, helping it recover 383,932 pounds of ocean-bound plastic.