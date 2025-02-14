Beyond The Headlines: Berry Global’s stretch film at Packaging Innovations 2025, Siegwerk’s NC-free ink
This week in industry news, Berry Global released its Bontite Sustane Stretch Film at the Packaging Innovations trade show, and Siegwerk launched its nitrocellulose (NC) free ink series. Meanwhile, RRD invested in digital print presses from HP, and Ban Toxins Philippines started a Valentine’s Day campaign.
In brief: Trade shows
Berry Global unveiled its flexible Bontite Sustane Stretch Film with 30% certified PCR content at Packaging Innovations in Birmingham, UK. Bontite is Berry’s range of blown stretch films offering a reliable holding force to ensure palletized goods remain secure in transit. The films have applications in industries such as logistics, F&B, construction, retail, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce.
Carton Former & Closer announced it will showcase its packaging innovations at the Pack Expo Southeast 2025, which will be held March 10–12 at the Georgia Convention Center in Atlanta, US. The company will offer a live demonstration of its compact top-load packaging lines: Mini Carton Former and RA60 Right-Angle Carton Closer, HS Mini Carton Former and Tray Former, and RA60 Carton Closer.
In brief: Launches
Siegwerk, a Germany-based global provider of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, introduced “the first” NC-free ink series specifically designed for surface printing on PE and PP packaging solutions. The offering features NC-free surface solutions for flexo and gravure printing to meet packaging design guidelines and support packaging circularity.
The Crespel & Deiters Group presented its C&D Corrugating & Paper ready-to-use, high-performance adhesive solution for the corrugated cardboard industry. The C&D Corrugating & Paper comes with a comprehensive range of technical services aiming to tackle the industry’s shortage of skilled labor, as it enables manufacturers to reduce work steps and simplify internal processes.
In brief: Packaging facilities
RRD, a US-based provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, announced that it is investing in “first-to-market” robotic technologies and digital print presses from HP. These will be used to transform its Austell, US, facility into a commercial print hub. The investment doubles the Austell facility’s workforce and sets a standard for “rapid, high-volume” digital production and automation.
Coperion K-Tron, a feeding and pneumatic conveying technology solutions company, stated that it will expand its test center at its facility in Niederlenz, Switzerland. The company aims to enhance its capabilities to conduct tests involving materials that require containment. The expansion will allow it to conduct “more comprehensive and diverse testing.” This will improve the range of solutions for customers for their specific material handling needs.
Swedish paper mill company Stora Enso announced that by the end of 2024, it had achieved a 53% carbon reduction in GHG Scope 1 and 2 emissions, surpassing the target of a 50% reduction by 2030 from the 2019 base year. The company attributes the reduction to its mitigation measures, such as fuel switches, improvements in energy efficiency, and the impact of site closures.
In brief: Awareness campaigns
In the Philippines, the NGO Ban Toxics is running the campaign “Celebrate Love, Not Toxicity This Valentine’s Day!” aiming to promote a “toxin-free and waste-free” celebration by spreading awareness about the presence of toxic chemicals in the packaging of popular Valentine’s Day gifts sold in the country, such as stuffed hearts, teddy bears, mugs, plastic roses, heart-shaped chocolates, and other novelty items.