Hoffmann Neopac divests tin business unit, refocuses on tube packaging
The tube manufacturer Hoffmann Neopac has announced the sale of its tin business to France-based metal company Massilly.
Massilly is a family-run business specializing in the production of closures, food cans, industrial pails, decorative tins, and aerosol cans. It operates through 25 subsidiaries in 13 countries.
The acquisition means taking over Hoffmann Neopac’s facility in Dronten, the Netherlands. According to Hoffmann Neopac, the business acquisition will be completed on March 31st, 2025. It also means closing the company’s facility in Thun, Switzerland, which will affect approximately 75 employees. The facility is set to be fully closed by mid-2025.
Thomas Bindschedler, chairman of Massilly Group, says: “This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to expand our expertise in metal packaging while maintaining the high-quality standards for which both companies are known. We look forward to further strengthening our market presence in North Europe with our first plant in the Netherlands.”
Dr. Manfred Zurkirch, CEO of Hoffmann Neopac, adds: “We are confident that our tin business will thrive under Massilly’s leadership, given their deep industry expertise, similar family values, and commitment to excellence.”
Recyclable tube packaging
At the same time, Zurkirch says the move allows Hoffmann Neopac to focus on its core tube business.
“By concentrating on innovation and sustainability in tube packaging, we are positioning ourselves for increased customer value in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and dental sectors.”
Recently, Packaging Insights reported on Hoffmann Neopac becoming “the first” tube packaging company in Europe to receive the RecyClass EN 15343 certificate at its manufacturing site in Debrecen, Hungary, for the recyclability of its pharmaceutical, beauty, and oral care solutions.
Last year, Hoffmann Neopac launched its LowPro Flip-Top Caps, designed to work with its sustainable tubes. The caps come in PP, PE, and up to 40% rPE food-grade material. Customers can choose between a glossy or matte finish to match their brand’s design.