Berry launches fully recyclable alternative to colored PET pill bottles
Berry Global has released its ClariPPil range of clarified PP bottles for healthcare applications, increasing sustainability and product protection compared to traditional colored PET pill bottles.
ClariPPil bottles are available in green and light and dark amber, addressing the requirements of different product types. They are suitable for various products including vitamins, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, beauty supplements and OTC treatments.
Custom colors can also be produced on demand. Whereas similar packs in colored PET can pose a challenge to the recycling stream, the colored ClariPPil bottles are widely recyclable in countries with the appropriate recycling infrastructure in place.
The solution is certified with an “A” grade by RecyClass, indicating a high rate of recyclability in countries with the appropriate recycling infrastructure in place, when combined with Berry’s PP closures.
“Our high-capacity production facilities mean we can offer companies speed of supply and fast response to help them bring products quickly to market, maximizing opportunities in growing sectors such as vitamins, minerals and supplements,” says Ryan Maszton, director of sales, Berry Global.
“ClariPPil bottles meet the demand for a sustainable packaging solution without compromising functionality, aesthetics or barrier performance.”
Improved moisture ingress protection
Berry claims its ClariPPil bottles deliver up to 84% improved moisture ingress protection compared to PET, to ensure extended product integrity and effectiveness.
The packaging giant says that its new manufacturing technology for the bottle delivers a reduction of approximately 71% in carbon dioxide emissions compared to the traditional injection stretch blow molding process for PET bottles.
The bottles are available in 100, 120 and 150 cc sizes and feature a universal 38 mm neck for compatibility with a range of standard closures, including child-resistant options. Next to the choice of colors, the design includes a wide decoration area for individualized branding.
“We believe our ClariPPil bottle provides an advanced packaging solution that will transform healthcare packaging,” says Jessica Rodriguez, sustainability project manager at Berry Global. “As well as its superior sustainability profile, the bottle offers excellent performance and quality.”
In other launches, Berry released its new Chameleon bottle sporting a special textured finish. It enables fast customization options at low minimum order quantities for various end markets, including personal care, home care and health care.
The supplier also collaborated on French natural cosmetics brand La Rosée’s exclusive refillable deodorant stick. The Exclusive Refill was created after two years of R&D between the companies’ development teams and is available in pharmacies across France.