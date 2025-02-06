Berry Global adds small refill sticks to cosmetic packaging range
Berry has introduced three small sizes to its Stick and Refill range for cosmetics, lip care, deodorant, and sun care products. The packaging solutions maintain the same appearance, conical design, and recyclable materials as the larger options in the range.
The on-the-go solutions are part of Berry’s B Circular range, providing companies with recyclable packaging . The latest Stick and Refill options, suitable for deodorants, face and body care formulas, and sunscreen, are made with PET and PP materials. The products are fully recyclable and approximately 11.5 grams lighter than the previous stick. Lara Alemany, global marketing director at Berry Global, speaks to Personal Care Insights about the Stick and Refill range.
“We’ve introduced three smaller sizes: 15ml, 20ml, and 25ml, expanding our Stick and Refill range to offer brands greater flexibility in deodorants, skincare, and cosmetics. Berry identified a gap in the market for solid stick applicators, on-the-go smaller sizes combined with sun care, skin care and deodorant products, and refillable solutions that combine hygienic refill convenience with sustainability,” says Alemany.
Although the sizes are smaller, the new additions are said to have the same conical design as the larger sticks, with a straight base and cap. Berry says the sticks are available in various colors and decorative options for personalized solutions. An accurate application technique, combined with the refill solution, ensures the user a safe level of hygiene.
Alemany adds: “The range is designed not just for brands but for consumers. It simplifies refilling by making it easy to source, install, and use without mess. Additionally, its mono-material PP design ensures easy recycling, while the option to use up to 100% CleanStream PCR PP supports sustainability goals.”
Personal care packaging is increasingly responding to consumer pressure regarding packaging pollution. Companies like Berry offer recyclable packaging solutions that maintain aesthetic quality and product integrity.
“The refill design reduces plastic use by up to 62% compared to the original stick, significantly cutting material consumption. Only the 25ml stick is designed for PPWR 2030 compliance being mono-material PP, metal-free, recyclable where recycling facilities exist and offers the option of using 100% PCR content,” says Alemany.
Last October, Berry updated its supply deal with True, providing the men’s skin care brand with refillable packaging for its deodorant. The system consists of a removable 75 mL refill pack made of recyclable PP that consumers replace approximately every three months, reducing carbon emissions by 53% compared to single-use deodorant.