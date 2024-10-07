Better Earth optimizes food packaging waste management with SaaS platform acquisition
US-based sustainable food packaging solutions provider Better Earth has acquired Betterbin, a SaaS platform for optimizing recycling and composting education among consumers, retailers and businesses.
Founded in 2018 as a Wisconsin-based start-up, Betterbin curates packaging materials and waste management data, providing consumers with clear instructions on correctly disposing of packaging. This expertise complements Better Earth’s foodservice packaging solutions, which consist of commercially compostable products.
The company’s product line includes various BPI-certified commercially compostable plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups and lids, as well as many custom solutions — all made from sustainable materials such as grasses, bamboo, sugarcane, FSC-certified paper and bio-based resins.
“By preventing the purchase of non-compliant or non-recyclable packaging, Better Earth’s upcoming software will help businesses cut down on landfill waste, meet regulations, and offer consumers more sustainable end-of-life solutions for their packaging,” highlights Better Earth.
“Betterbin’s technology introduces much-needed efficiency to the waste management process,” says Joseph Bild, CEO of Better Earth.
“By giving purchasing managers the tools to select products that are compostable or recyclable based on local regulations, we are driving systemic change in sustainability practices across the foodservice industry. This acquisition aligns perfectly with Better Earth’s mission to lead the way in social and environmental transparency.”
The terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.
Hyperlocal insights
The companies stress that with only around 5% of plastics currently recycled in the US, the need for smarter waste solutions is more urgent than ever.
Betterbin’s platform provides real-time, “hyperlocal” insights into what waste infrastructure is available and what materials are accepted in local recycling and composting programs.
“Compliance is often a complicated yet critical component of companies’ sustainability efforts,” says Michelle Goetsch, CEO of Betterbin.
“By integrating our technology into Better Earth’s suite of solutions, we’re providing restaurants and foodservice operators with the first comprehensive tool for proactive compliance around packaging waste management. This will not only improve their environmental impact but also ensure clearer insights and timely compliance with evolving local and state waste management standards and regulations.”