Amkor Technology and TSMC supply US semiconductor sector with advanced packaging
Amkor Technology and TSMC have signed a memorandum of understanding to bring advanced packaging and test capabilities to Arizona to expand the US’ semiconductor ecosystem.
TSMC is contracting turnkey advanced packaging and test services from Amkor in its planned facility in Peoria, Arizona.
Amkor and TSMC deliver high volume technologies for advanced packaging and testing of semiconductors to support critical markets such as high-performance computing and communications.
“Our customers are increasingly depending on advanced packaging technologies for their breakthroughs in advanced mobile applications, AI and high-performance computing,” says Dr. Kevin Zhang, TSMC’s senior vice president of Business Development and Global Sales, and deputy co-chief operating officer.
“We look forward to close collaboration with Amkor at its Peoria facility to maximize the value of our fabs in Phoenix and provide more comprehensive services to our customers in the US.”
Boosting product cycle times
TSMC will leverage Amkor’s test services to support its customers, particularly those using TSMC’s advanced wafer fabrication facilities in Phoenix. The companies expect that collaboration and proximity of TSMC’s front-end fab and Amkor’s back-end facility will accelerate overall product cycle times.
The companies will jointly define the specific packaging technologies, such as TSMC’s Integrated Fan-Out and Chip on Wafer on Substrate that will be employed to address customers’ needs.
The agreement aims to support customer requirements for “geographic flexibility” in front-end and back-end manufacturing, and “foster the development of a US semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.”
The companies’ shared vision is to enable “seamless technology alignment” for global manufacturing customers.
“Amkor is proud to collaborate with TSMC to provide seamless integration of silicon manufacturing and packaging processes through an efficient turnkey advanced packaging and test business model in the US,” says Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and CEO.
“This expanded partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and advancing semiconductor technology while ensuring resilient supply chains.”
In other sector news, Faraday Technology Corporation, an ASIC design service and IP provider, recently introduced its advanced packaging coordinated platform for the vertical disintegration of chiplets.