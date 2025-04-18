Beyond The Headlines: Epson printers for private label businesses, IP sells European box plants
This week in industry news, Temecula Coffee Roasters showcased how it uses Epson ColorWorks On-Demand Color Label Printers for its private label coffee business, and International Paper (IP) agreed to sell five of its European plants to meet the EU’s requirements to acquire DS Smith. Meanwhile, KHS received a Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validation, and Berry Global said it would attend the Seafood Expo Global next month.
In brief: Customized packaging
Temecula Coffee Roasters in California, US, revealed it is using the Epson ColorWorks On-Demand Color Label Printers for its private label coffee business. Temecula Coffee Roasters works with wholesale and private label clients, providing them with coffee and packaging to fit personalized needs. Bryan Rauch, the company’s chief operating officer, said that being able to print on-demand labels is imperative for the business.The company does not require a minimum order quantity because it works on demand.
James Cropper, a paper packaging company, partnered with artist Nathan Ward to present a “fusion of art and material innovation” titled Message in a Wrap. The 3D diorama made entirely with molded fiber and paper highlights the company’s recent partnership with premium whisky distillery Bruichladdich on an award-winning molded fiber wrap for its luxury Re/defined range. The art project depicts Bruichladdich’s Isle of Islay-based distillery side-by-side with James Cropper’s historic Burneside mill in the UK.
Captiva Containers, a provider of recyclable PET packaging based in Miami, US, announced a minority growth investment from Trivest Partners, a Miami-based private investment firm focused on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses. Captiva offers custom packaging design and development, manufacturing, labeling, warehousing, just-in-time inventory, and nationwide shipping to its customers.
In brief: Partnerships
IP announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Palm Group in Germany, to sell five corrugated box plants in Europe. The move includes three plants in Normandy, France, one box plant in Ovar, Portugal, and one in Bilbao, Spain. The closing is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2025. The sale of these plants was agreed to with the European Commission as a remedy for IP’s acquisition of DS Smith.
EP Group joined the UK Alliance for Fibre-Based Packaging, aiming to represent the interests of paper producers in the development and implementation of the country’s waste and recycling policy. The company describes itself as a leading supplier of fiber-based packaging to the retail, grocery, and foodservice sectors. EP Group said it is responsible for ensuring “correct decision-making.” The company added that fiber-based packaging is a critical part of daily life, as it protects goods, reduces plastic, and keeps supply chains moving across the UK.
In brief: Sustainability efforts
KHS released a statement on its SBTi validation and its progress in implementing measures to reduce emissions and investments in sustainable infrastructure and processes. The Germany-based systems supplier said that it has now set itself new “ambitious” targets. It pledged to reduce its direct and indirect Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 36% by 2028 and to reduce its emissions generated throughout its entire value chain (Scope 3) by 20%.
Finnish dairy company Valio announced that it is ahead of its plastic reduction target for its single-serve packaging. Based on the EU’s Green Deal, Valio voluntarily pledged to reduce the amount of plastic used by 15% compared to 2022 levels by 2026. Valio reached and exceeded this target by the end of 2024. The company achieved this by taking several measures, including switching to recyclable cardboard pots for products such as Valio Profeel quark products and puddings.
German paper producer Koehler Group’s NexPlus Seal Pure flexible packaging paper from Koehler Paper, was awarded a 2025 Pap’Award in the Circular Economy category at the “La Nuit du Papier” event in Paris, France. The Koehler NexPlus Seal Pure is from Koehler Paper, which is heat-sealable and “extremely stable,” according to the company, making it a suitable choice for processing into bags with windows.
In brief: Seafood Expo Global
Berry Global said it will showcase its range of “premium-quality” fish packaging solutions at the Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global exhibition in Barcelona, Spain, May 6–8. The Berry stand 3JJ301 in Hall 3 will feature trays (over 250 sizes from 120 mL to 24.4 mL in a variety of depths and volumes), sealing films, absorbers, and sealing machines. The company said these can extend product shelf life, enhance hygiene, and reduce logistics and storage costs. The solutions are from recyclable and durable HDPE.
Südpack also announced its attendance at the Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global exhibition at booth 3MM200 in Hall 3. The company said it will showcase its selection of recyclable mono-materials, including its PP- and PE-based Multifol range and peelable or multi-peelable lidding films. The Multifol flexible films can be used as top and bottom webs in modified-atmosphere and vacuum packaging. The films have applications for products such as fish fillets and peeled shrimp, and they have a high oxygen barrier, sealing properties, and wide processing window.