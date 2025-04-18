Eco-Products and DNO Produce partner for school nutrition in compostable packs
Eco-Products and DNO Produce have launched a compostable cup and lip designed for school nutrition programs in the US. The four-ounce (118 mL) molded fiber cup is made from renewable sources and sealed with a plant-based lidding film.
DNO Produce is a US-based distributor of fresh and bulk produce. It operates school nutrition programs in 17 states, equipping schools with fresh fruits and vegetables daily.
The partnership with Eco-Products aims to increase DNO Produce’s goal of using packaging made from renewable sources. Eco-Products indicates that due to school staff shortages, there is an increasing need for individually packaged, pre-portioned, nutritionally healthy food.
“The biggest challenge in replacing traditional packaging with compostable options was DNO Produce’s mandate to match, or exceed, their current packaging standards regarding food safety, shelf life, and be a cost-neutral option,” Randy Shepherd, national accounts manager for Speciality Packaging at Eco-Products, tells Packaging Insights.
“We tested many variations of the lidding film and tray to develop a complete package solution that works in wet processing conditions.”
The packaging solution must comply with US food safety and quality standards but not compromise on compostability.
Shepherd adds: “We chose BPI-certified, FDA-compliant components for both the lidding film and the tray. They’re stable during use — resisting moisture and grease — and only break down under industrial composting conditions.”
Fresh produce, zero waste
DNO Produce’s Freshealth product line offers individually packaged produce tailored for school nutrition programs, food service operations, retail grab-n-go, and meal kits. It includes crinkle-cut cucumbers, watermelon radish coins, jicama sticks, and golden kiwi to make fruit and vegetables fun and accessible for kids.
Shepherd indicates that the chosen compostable packaging must match the performance of traditional materials that keep food fresh.
In compostable packaging, “oxygen and water vapor transmission rates are critical to meeting DNO Produce’s shelf life requirements. We used a PBAT-lined fiber tray for the base, but we applied it to the exterior instead of the typical interior lining.”
“This allowed the unlined interior to absorb product purge, eliminating the need for a soaker pad, while the exterior resisted outside moisture common in processing foods like fresh fruits, meats, and cheeses. The lidding film — a combination of PLA and compostable PE — offered barrier properties that exceeded those of traditional non-compostable films like OPP and PET.”
School meal divide
The US Agriculture Department recently cut US$1 billion in funding to programs aiding schools and food banks. The nonprofit School Nutrition Association anticipates a loss of US$660 million, which will significantly limit student access to healthy meals.
Meanwhile, California is set to increase access to affordable, nutritious meals after its governor, Gavin Newsom, issued an executive order for agencies to crack down on ultra-processed foods and food dyes.