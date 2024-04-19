Beyond The Headlines: Amcor announces dairy expansion, Aptar Closures launches PE cap for beauty industry
19 Apr 2024 --- This week in industry news, Amcor Flexibles North America announced a significant expansion of its North American printing and converting capabilities for the dairy market. Also, Aptar Closures introduced fully-recyclable and lockable “Future Disc Top” closure and Bericap invested in a Chinese production facility.
In brief: Business news
Amcor Flexibles North America announced its largest-ever expansion in dairy production capacity. The global packaging leader unveiled plans to enhance printing and converting capabilities in Northeast Wisconsin, US, over the next 18 months, aiming to meet the growing demand for flexible dairy packaging. The investment focuses on state-of-the-art equipment to optimize capacity, improve network reliability and support sustainability goals.
UPM Raflatac released its 2023 Climate Review, highlighting achievements in forest sustainability, emission reduction and product innovation. UPM Raflatac reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 36% from its 2015 baseline and attained 100% third-party certification for paper raw materials ahead of schedule.
In brief: Launches and releases
Aptar Closures released Future Disc Top catering to the beauty industry’s demands for recyclability, e-commerce resilience and consumer convenience. The closure, made from PE, is available in various colors and a PCR version. It ensures quality, safety and aesthetics while withstanding the e-commerce supply chain with its integrated locking mechanism. Achieving top ratings for recyclability from the EU’s RecyClass sustainability validation organization and certification from Cyclos-HTP, the Institute for Recyclability and Product Responsibility in Europe, it aligns with circular economy principles, joining Aptar’s line of sustainable solutions.
In the Netherlands, Coca-Cola introduced the Absolut Vodka & Sprite Ready-To-Drink cocktail. Available in 250 mL cans, the design merged Absolut’s bottle shape with Sprite’s lemon-lime flavor. The product, with a 5% alcohol volume, is available in supermarkets, cinemas, festivals and online platforms.
Orlandi unveiled EcoPro Paper-Wrap, a high-barrier, coated, heat-sealable and recyclable material offering an alternative to traditional plastic film or foil pouches, some sachets and lower costs compared to folding cartons. Versatile for e-commerce, retail and display, it can wrap most hard-good products currently flow-wrapped in traditional packaging films. EcoPro also allows for high-end, full graphic content on the packaging.
Storopack introduced Paperplus Classic CX, a paper cushioning system utilizing blade-free technology for the efficient and safe production of robust cushions adaptable to the shape of various shipping boxes. Perforated paper allows easy separation without machine blades, ensuring user safety and ergonomic workflows. The system offers three speeds and customizable padding properties. Its compact design allows easy integration into any packing station. Produced cushions can be used for protection in medium to large shipping cartons, filling voids, wrapping products and blocking and bracing goods.
Labelstock specialist VPF introduced the HM302 hotmelt adhesive, a mineral oil-free, organic rubber-based adhesive with “extremely high-bonding” strength. The adhesive is approved for direct food contact. Its 45% certified organic content boasts a low carbon footprint and high initial tack, making it ideal for challenging substrates like cheese rind. Derived from soybean waste, HM302 offers versatility across various applications with VPF face materials and release liners as well as other papers, films and recycled liners.
In brief: Investments
Bericap invested in a new production facility in Kunshan, China, increasing production capacity by 50% to meet growing customer demand. The move aligns with the company’s global expansion strategy, establishing a local presence to enhance customer support and streamline product logistics. With plans to commence production in 2027, the strategic location near Shanghai positions Bericap within the evolving business landscape of the Kunshan Development Zone, aiming to attract top-tier international companies focused on high-end food products.
Next Bio, South Korea’s premier cold brew coffee producer, invested in Hiperbaric’s High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology to boost production and extend shelf life. Installing a Hiperbaric 300 industrial HPP system enables processing up to 1,410 kilos of cold brew coffee per hour, ensuring safety and preserving flavor for up to 90 days. Next Bio’s “Super Drop Process” enhances extraction efficiency, maintaining rich flavor and aroma. Combining this with HPP technology allows the company to expand into diverse product applications. The HPP method exposes pre-packaged products to intense water pressure as high as 6,000 bar to inactivate foodborne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms.
In brief: Acquisitions and partnerships
Veritiv Corporation acquired AmeriPac, bolstering its kitting and co-packing capabilities. With annual revenues of around US$60 million, AmeriPac’s acquisition enhances Veritiv’s end-to-end packaging solutions. AmeriPac’s workforce of nearly 600, primarily in Grapevine, Dallas and Mechanicsburg joins Veritiv, expanding the company’s national footprint.
Papacks and the European Material Bank entered a strategic cooperation agreement to advance renewable raw materials globally. Focusing on pulp materials for papermaking and fiber-cast packaging industries, they utilize resources like eucalyptus, bamboo and industrial hemp. The joint efforts include HempPulp, derived from industrial hemp cellulose. The collaboration aims to scale the solutions worldwide, promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility in packaging.
By Radhika Sikaria