Sony replaces polystyrene packaging in Asia with seawater biodegradable biopolymer
19 Apr 2024 --- Sony has announced it is the first company in the electronics industry to eliminate polystyrene foam cushioning material for the Bravia 9, the 85-inch 4K Mini LED TV, in Hong Kong and Taiwan, furthering the company’s efforts to achieve a zero environmental impact by 2050.
The polystyrene foam will be replaced by Kaneka Green Planet, a biomass-derived biodegradable biopolymer made by Japan-based chemical manufacturing company Kaneka, as a cushioning material.
The company says its material can biodegrade in various environments, decomposing and returning to CO2 and water in soil and seawater, thereby helping to solve the problem of environmental pollution caused by plastic.
Cushioning materials are molded into complex shapes to match the product design and maintain the impact resistance of large and heavy TVs during transportation.
To adopt Green Planet, Sony explains that it created a mold structure according to the characteristics of the material which differs from polystyrene foam, achieving a design that maintains impact resistance and stable production.
The technology giant also leveraged its packaging design expertise as well as simulation technology to simplify the cushioning material shape and reduce part numbers.
In related developments, LG Electronics developed recycled expanded polystyrene with high post-consumer content, and researchers built a cushioning foam from cardboard waste. The upcycled cardboard is reportedly stronger and more insulating than traditional, plastic foam-based cushioning.
Meanwhile, DS Smith developed a plastic-free solution for a gas boiler from Bosch Home Comfort Group. The paper packaging giant eliminated all plastic parts in its new solution, whereas previous packaging solutions required two expanded polystyrene elements.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim