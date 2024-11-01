Beyond The Headlines: Berry Global’s pharma bottle, Selenis’ textile recycling plant
This week in industry news, Berry Global introduced an LDPE bottle that complements eye treatment dispensing. Meanwhile, Selenis partnered with Syre to establish a recycling plant, and SIG received recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers.
In brief: Product launches
Berry Global launched a new easy-squeeze ophthalmic 10 ml bottle that has been qualified for use with Aptar Pharma’s globally recognized Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser (OSD). The bottle is produced in two variants, 10 ml hybrid and soft, the latter offering a reduced squeeze force for easier use. This feature provides maximum flexibility to ensure the bottle is suitable for different drug formulations. The ergonomic, pocket-size design maximizes user convenience and is optimized for flow control to support precise drop dispensing. Both variants are manufactured to GMP pharmaceutical standards in ISO 7 cleanrooms at Berry’s new factory in Offranville, France. Every bottle undergoes comprehensive automated testing of critical quality features, including tightness and visual inspection. Berry’s extensive manufacturing capabilities also allow batch flexibility and reduced lead times.
Eco-Products launched Veda containers featuring proprietary tracking and collection technology created by Ozzi, a reusable systems and container brand. The containers are designed for closed-system foodservice environments like colleges and universities, corporate campuses, military bases and hospitals. To use Veda, customers acquire the container through a one-time purchase, deposit or dining-services program, then eat on-site or take their meal to go. When finished, the customer brings their container to a collection machine, where the container is scanned and stored. In exchange, the customer receives a token or credit for their next container, or their deposit is returned. The Ozzi system works independently or can be integrated into campus meal plan systems. The Veda containers are offered in various sizes.
Krones presented the compact version of its Contipure AseptBloc, which is a sterile process chain from preform sterilization to sealing. The block has low space requirements. It utilizes a single sterilization medium called gaseous hydrogen peroxide. The Contipure AseptBloc enables material savings of around 2 g per bottle. The compact version of the Contipure AseptBloc is also suitable for different product categories. Suitable for beverages distributed at ambient temperature or within the cold chain, the system can handle both low- and high-acid products. It can also process all non-carbonated beverages, such as juices and dairy products as well as lightweight containers. The smallest version of the advanced Contipure AseptBloc incorporates a Modulfill Asept filler with a pitch circle of 1,080 millimeters, enabling up to 20,000 containers per hour to be aseptically produced, filled and sealed.
UPM Raflatac, a supplier of sustainable labeling solutions, expanded its direct thermal (DT) linerless label offering with the launch of its new OptiCut WashOff solution. The new linerless label is designed for returnable and reusable plastic food containers, including PP, HDPE and PET crates used in food logistics. The OptiCut WashOff label, which is compatible with most DT printers and weighing scales, is washable and offers “easy, adhesive residue-free separation” for both industrial processes and home washing machines. The solution meets end-use requirements by offering benefits, such as minimized service spend, increased efficiency with a longer maintenance cycle and flexibility to print and cut to any length.
In brief: Industry collaborations
Selenis, a supplier of high-quality specialty polyester solutions and Syre, the textile impact company hyperscaling textile-to-textile recycling, partnered to establish a textile-to-textile recycling plant in Cedar Creek, US. The collaboration will combine new technologies in depolymerizing and polymerizing for textile-to-textile recycling all in one place, allowing for a cost-efficient, industrial-scale operation. The plant, which will deliver volumes up to 10,000 metric tons of circular polyester annually, is scheduled to be operational in mid-2025, with the aim of making its first commercial sales to customers later that year. The strategic partnership agreement will see the existing Selenis production plant expand as Syre builds an adjoining new plant to form a continuous production flow, covering processes from pre-processing depolymerization to polymerization and PET-chips production.
Avantium’s subsidiary, Avantium R&D Solutions, was chosen to deliver an advanced high-throughput carbon capture and Direct Air Capture (DAC) testing unit to RWTH Aachen. The unit is designed for both DAC and Carbon Capture at Point Source (CC) and features multi-column high-throughput breakthrough analyzing capabilities. Avantium’s high-throughput units for adsorbent development and testing are used by DAC specialists. This unit will be used for academic research and the development of adsorbents for carbon capture and DAC. One of the key features of Avantium’s units is the wide range of environmental conditions it can create for the adsorption phase, such as high humidity and a wide temperature window. In addition, it includes a multitude of desorption options such as TSA, steam or vacuum and the ability of cyclic operation for lifetime testing.
In brief: Awards and trade shows
Dow announced the winners of the 35th Packaging Innovation Awards (PIA). The winners were unveiled during an awards ceremony held in conjunction with Tokyo Pack 2024. Some 28 finalists won the Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver and Special Award categories.
Krones will present its VarioFlash B flash pasteurization system as well as new technologies at BrauBeviale 2024 from November 26-28 in Nuremberg, Germany. Krones offers suitable equipment for the filling and packaging process steps — and demonstrates this with many practical examples, including a Modulfill VFS-C can filler with a matching Krones Modulseam seamer and an inspection module that provides reliable 360-degree closure inspection as well as an Ergomodul labeler with stations for wrap-around and pressure-sensitive labels.
ProAmpac will present the Just Baked Smart Bistro Kiosk at Pack Expo 2024 International in Chicago, US, between November 3-6. This fully automated food kiosk serves hot meals and snacks around the clock, utilizing ProAmpac’s fiber-based RAPTray packaging to deliver fresh options without continuous staffing, lowering labor and operational costs. The tray features a custom window and is sealed for frozen distribution, preventing the product from drying out and extending the shelf life. RAPTray offers an easy-peel opening after heating, and the sealed design ensures that food stays fresh longer. RAPTray also offers an easy-peel technology, allowing consumers to remove the inner film layer to recycle the outer board in paper streams.
In brief: Recognitions and financial results
SIG received recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for meeting the criteria for recyclability according to the APR Design Guide for Plastics Recyclability for the SIG Terra RecShield D bag-in-box package for beverages, such as post-mix syrup. SIG Terra Versi Connect 2750 fitment is the first bag-in-box solution for post-mix beverage concentrates to pass this testing and be formally recognized by APR. The bag was made with two layers of film, a PE closure and a PE evacuation device. SIG Terra Versi Connect 2750 was designed for the post-mix industry and, when combined with the SIG DipStrip, ensures over 99.8% product evacuation, reducing food waste.
Smurfit Westrock announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company reported net sales of approximately US$7.7 billion and a net loss of US$150 million, resulting in a net income margin of negative 2.0%. Adjusted EBITDA reached US$1.265 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.5%. Smurfit Westrock emphasized its ongoing commitment to asset optimization and highlighted its previously announced quarterly dividend of US$0.3025 per ordinary share.