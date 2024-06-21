Beyond The Headlines: Coveris’ paper packaging launch, Dow’s latest acquisition
21 Jun 2024 --- This week in industry news, Coveris marketed a paper-based packaging portfolio for primary and secondary packaging solutions. Meanwhile, Dow announced the acquisition of Circulus, and Valmet teamed up with Flootech to supply water for the paper industry.
In brief: Launches and releases
Coveris launched its recyclable, paper-based packaging range branded MonoFlex Fibre. The new range is divided into two categories: MonoFlex Fibre Pure, which is a single layer of functional paper, and MonoFlex Fibre, a multilayer structure with maximized paper share. Coveris presents several subcategories within each for primary and secondary packaging, offering “excellent” sealing and barrier properties. Transitioning to the paper-based structure will not require major changes in the existing machine park of Coveris’ customers and has proved to be efficient and fast on common packing lines.
Westrock Coffee Company launched its largest roast to ready-to-drink manufacturing facility in North America. Located in Conway, US, the 570,000-square-foot facility represents a US$315 million investment in manufacturing capability and includes a comprehensive beverage development laboratory. Westrock Coffee’s Conway facility is built on the latest production capabilities, robotics and end-to-end automation for seamless manufacturing from green coffee receiving through roast and grind, extraction, bottling and packaging. The approach allows Westrock Coffee to quickly scale to meet growing industry demands while upholding high-quality standards.
Cherwell, a cleanroom microbiology solutions expert, introduced a new Redipor plastic bottle prepared media range in response to a request from a large pharmaceutical company for support in meeting their sustainability targets. The terminally sterilized plastic bottled media products were developed and launched by Cherwell to offer a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to glass bottled media for use in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, as the recycling of plastic requires much less time and energy compared to glass. Available in 250 mL and 1 L sizes, the new Redipor plastic bottled products are made from materials that meet USP Class VI requirements and presented in a 45 mm, wide-mouth format with a square base. This facilitates sterility testing applications and makes them strong with a high shatter resistance and easier handling, packing and storing.
In brief: Acquisitions and investments
Dow signed an agreement to acquire plastic waste recycler Circulus. The transaction includes two US facilities, in Ardmore and Arab, with a total capacity of 50,000 metric tons annually. Dow expects the transaction to close in Q3 2024, subject to customary regulatory approval. Its expertise in materials science and high-performance resins combined with Circulus’ mechanical film recycling capability will allow it to enhance its offerings in applications, such as collation shrink packaging, stretch film, liners and select food packaging, to a range of applications in the industrial, consumer and transportation markets.
Clearwater Paper announced it would invest US$23 million in a new facial tissue converting line at its Shelby, US, consumer products facility. Clearwater Paper’s Shelby Mill manufactures high-quality private branded bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and facial tissue. The 400-acre facility employs over 600 people.
Hybrid packaging supplier Berlin Packaging presented its 2023 Sustainability Report, outlining the progress made together with customers and partners to innovate the market and continue to operate with improved ethics and responsibility. The report illustrates the progress made by Berlin Packaging in several areas, including expansion of energy and carbon emissions targets, profiles of “sustainability changemakers” within the organization and a series of products that highlight collaborations with brands, supporting them in achieving their sustainability goals.
In brief: Collaborations
Process technologies, automation and services provider Valmet partnered with Flootech as the lack of fresh water supply is becoming a challenge for many pulp and paper producers globally. Reusing and recycling process effluent is becoming crucial for companies. Valmet and Flootech signed a partnership agreement to further enhance collaboration in providing advanced water treatment solutions. The offering will include water treatment and recycling solutions, process water treatment, effluent treatment and reuse and sludge dewatering.
Packager AeroFlexx partnered with Chemipack, a family-owned company in Poland that supplies liquid concentrates for various applications, such as household and personal care products, industrial fluids and wet wipes. The partnership will enable AeroFlexx and Chemipack to address industry demand and critical packaging initiatives by bringing an innovative and sustainable liquid package format to the European market.
By Natalie Schwertheim