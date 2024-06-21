Evertis introduces medical-grade PET films for healthcare industry
21 Jun 2024 --- Evertis has launched its Evercare brand of specialty medical-grade films for the healthcare market, building Evertis’ technical experience in developing PET and PET glycol (PETG) films for regulated applications.
Evertis collaborates with its sister company Selenis, a premium supplier of copolyesters resins with solutions specifically developed and certified for the medical value chain.
The Evercare PET and PETG drop-in solutions facilitate the thermoforming process, providing “improved mechanical and optical properties” and a “better resistance to sterilization,” according to the manufacturer.
Manufactured in compliance with GMP standards and supporting regulatory compliance needs, Evercare films are offered with declarations such as ISO10993, USP661.1, ISO11607 and change notification.
“This is another key milestone in the journey of our group of businesses. As innovators and thought leaders in polyester-based materials we are now positioned to help healthcare companies meet their sustainability packaging goals, now and into the future,” says Gonzalo Lopez-Oleaga, Evertis Europe’s deputy CEO.
“Behind Evercare we have made large investments operationally, in technology and most importantly GMP manufacturing supported by full certifications to service this market.”
Green credentials
Alongside its recyclable PET-based solutions, the Evercare product range also offers bio-based and chemically recycled materials with up to 50% PCR content.
“All of these options take advantage of vertical integration with Selenis, meeting the same quality and regulatory standards and representing a great opportunity to lower carbon footprint,” highlights the company.
“It’s the coming together of experience, deep technical knowledge underpinned by a truly integrated, vertical operational set-up from resin production to extrusion of medical-grade films,” comments Casimiro Sacchetti, chief science officer at Evertis Americas.
“With the innovative Evercare film range, we are actively supporting the move of our medical and pharma customers towards safe and eco-friendly packaging solutions.”
Recycled PET film
Evertis recently entered a collaboration in April with Indorama Ventures to transform flakes from recycled PET trays to produce PET film suitable for food packaging trays. The partnership forms an “important step” in diverting PET trays from landfill or incineration to support the EU’s recycling targets and create a circular economy for PET trays.
In other healthcare packaging rollouts, Keystone Folding Box unveiled a paperboard blister wallet for medicine tablets, branded Push-Pak. The solution’s simple push-through opening system eliminates the need for complicated opening instructions while sporting a tighter, more condensed blister arrangement that reduces the package’s overall size.