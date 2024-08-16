Beyond The Headlines: Flow’s aluminum water bottles, ProAmpac wins packaging awards
16 Aug 2024 --- This week in industry news, Flow launched new products in “cutting-edge” eco-friendly packaging. Meanwhile, ProAmpac was recognized at the 2024 Excellence in Flexography Awards by the Flexographic Technical Association and South Mill Champs expanded its distribution network by offering customized mushroom packaging.
In brief: Launches and releases
Flow, a sustainable -sourced mineral spring water, launched Flow Sparkling Mineral Spring Water in Canada in October 2024, followed by a US release. Available in 300 mL aluminum bottles, flavors include OG, Blackberry + Hibiscus, Lemon + Ginger and Cucumber + Mint. The zero-calorie, zero-sugar sparkling water is packaged in eco-friendly bottles developed with Kingston Aluminum Technology. Flow will install a new production line capable of packing its own aluminum bottles and co-packing for other brands.
Mohr Capital secured a lease with Sojo Industries for 151,950 square feet at Mohr Logistics Park, marking the sixth major lease at this industrial park in Indiana, US. Mohr Logistics Park, the largest industrial park in Indianapolis in 15 years, spans 475 acres with plans for over 7 million square feet. Sojo Industries, a tech company engaged in modular packaging solutions delivering efficient packaging and assembly services for the F&B industry, joins a tenant roster including Goodyear and DHL.
Stratedge Corporation improved semiconductor packaging with advanced molded and post-fired ceramic packages. Its solutions cater to demanding markets like telecom, defense and wireless, delivering “excellent” performance in harsh environments. Stratedge’s molded ceramic packages support high-frequency chips up to 18 GHz with over 200 standard outlines, while its post-fired ceramic packages stand out in thermal management for semiconductors like GaN and SiC, operating up to 63+ GHz.
In brief: Awards
ProAmpac won two Silver Awards at the 2024 Excellence in Flexography Awards by the Flexographic Technical Association. The company achieved recognition for its flexographic printing: one in the Mid-Web Process/Uncoated Paper category for the TAZO Wild Sweet Orange Tea Packet, praised for its “excellent tonality,” and another in the Wide Web Process/Uncoated Paper category for the Econosource Paper Wrap, noted for “precise color registration with sharp text that enhances the print quality.”
Braskem and Weav3d, in partnership with Clemson University, won first place in the 2024 Altair Enlighten Award’s Future of Lightweighting category for their innovative thermoplastic composite lattice technology. This cost-effective solution enhances the performance of PP for structural automotive applications, enabling lighter and more affordable thermoplastic alternatives to conventional “organosheets.” The Altair Enlighten Award recognizes advancements in sustainability and lightweighting. The award was presented on August 6, 2024, at the CAR Management Briefing Seminars.
In brief: Acquisitions and appointments
South Mill Champs, a North American mushroom grower, expanded its distribution network by acquiring Baird Produce in Tampa, US. With distribution centers across the US, South Mill Champs offers customized packaging, labeling and reliable delivery of high-quality mushrooms and specialty produce. The 2023 acquisition of World Fresh Produce further strengthened their distribution capabilities.
Michael Brandt was announced the new managing director for technology at Weber Food Technology, focusing on strengthening technology and continuing on growth opportunities. His key responsibilities include intensifying research and development, as well as advancing automation and digitization. Brandt has been with Weber since 2017, previously leading global technology efforts.
In brief: Trade shows
Siegwerk, a global provider of printing inks and coatings, announced its participation in Specialty Papers Europe 2024, September 3–4 in Vienna, Austria. At the conference, Siegwerk will showcase its CIRKIT product portfolio, which includes new water-based functional coatings designed for paper mills. These coatings offer barrier protection, heat-seal capabilities and compliance with regulations like the Single-Use Plastics Directive, enabling innovative and recyclable paper packaging solutions. Siegwerk’s presentation on day two of the conference, “Functionalizing Paper for Packaging Applications,” will highlight its role in advancing sustainable, circular packaging.
By Sichong Wang