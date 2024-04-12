Beyond The Headlines: O-I Glass markets recyclable drink container, SABIC decommissions naphtha cracker
12 Apr 2024 --- This week in industry news, Right Coast Spirits Italian Ice became the first brand to be packed in O-I Glass’ Drinktainer. Meanwhile, SABIC announced the decommissioning of its naphtha cracker Olefins 3 and Berlin Packaging launched a pocket-size products packaging collection.
In brief: Releases and collaborations
O-I Glass, F.X. Matt and Right Coast Spirits announced that Right Coast Spirits Italian Ice will become the first brand to market in Drinktainer. Through the contract packing partnership between O-I and F.X. Matt, F.X. now has a dedicated filling line for Drinktainer, which allows beverage brands to execute a market test or a full market launch through their F.X. contract packing services. Drinktainer is a single-serve, recyclable glass container that features a RipCap closure, providing consumers with authenticity and freshness.
DeSter, a global provider of innovative service ware and food packaging concepts for the travel and foodservice industries, and Eastman, a global specialty materials company, are collaborating to bring innovation to the airline industry by introducing reusable inflight drinkware made with Tritan Renew. Tritan Renew is made with 50% certified recycled content through Eastman’s molecular recycling technology that breaks down hard-to-recycle plastic waste into its basic building blocks to create new materials while diverting plastic from landfills, incinerators and the environment.
Spirits incubator WES Brands joined forces once with actor, musician and entrepreneur Jamie Foxx for the exclusive release of BSB Whiskey, an “ultra-smooth” flavored whiskey. Dedicating two years to the design and development of the new look and flavor, Brown Sugar Blend (BSB), is ready to debut and “shake up the whiskey category.” The black bottle has a chenille letter patch with “BSB” letters that glow in the dark. The feature helps BSB Whiskey stand out on store shelves and “light up social gatherings.”
In brief: Production plant updates
SABIC announced that important maintenance work will take place at its location in Geleen, the Netherlands, at the Chemelot Industrial Park. The work will involve more than 900 SABIC employees and over 1,000 contractors carrying out essential tasks over a three-month period. The turnaround involves the permanent decommissioning of SABIC’s naphtha cracker Olefins 3, along with five other units of the entire cracker complex. This turnaround represents a multi-million dollar investment and is part of a broader future strategy for the site, which will see a significant change in the naphtha cracker’s operations.
Toyo Ink India, a member of the Japan-based chemicals manufacturer artience group, announced plans to expand its production capacity for solvent-based adhesives at its manufacturing site in Gujarat, India. A new production facility will be built on-site at the Gujarat plant as part of expansion to meet rising local demand. The plant is slated to begin operations in April 2026 and will help to boost the site’s adhesive capacity by 3.5 times its current output.
Cryogenic Processors prepared to open a new, cutting-edge 115,000-square-foot cryogenic freezing and freeze drying facility in Kentucky,US, in the fourth quarter of this year. The plant’s capabilities will include a large freeze drying operation that will supplement its cryogenic flash freezing, ultra-cold storage and finished product packaging under one roof, allowing Cryogenic Processors to serve a wide array of industries including food manufacturing, functional bacteria and cosmetics.
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a global provider of marketing, packaging, print and supply chain solutions, announced it is expanding its labels production capacity with the installation of four new presses in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities across the US. The presses will deliver faster total throughput, enhancing efficiency and flexibility to support clients’ diversified needs. All presses are expected to be fully operational by mid-2024.
In brief: Launches and events
Berlin Packaging | Premi Industries unveiled a new collection of glass and PP packaging branded Pockii. The three packagings of this collection are suitable for skin care and makeup pocket-size products. The available accessories make the collection versatile and suitable for different products’ textures: liquid, cream or gel. The packaging is monoPP and available with cream and spray pumps.
The Coca-Cola Company announced “Celebrate Everyday Greatness,” theme for Paris 2024 and its global roster of athletes for Team Coca-Cola. The company’s ambition is to have an Olympic and Paralympic Games without waste. The company will be providing packaging options to help minimize waste and reduce carbon emissions.
Berry Global Group released its 2023 Sustainability Report, providing a picture of the company’s progress toward its environmental sustainability, social impact, and corporate governance commitments. The report highlights how Berry is collaborating across the value chain to advance its Impact 2025 strategy, celebrating record achievements like receiving an “A” rating from MSCI and reaching its short-term scope 1 and 2 science-based GHG emissions reduction target two years ahead of schedule.
Hinojosa Packaging Group announced it will return to Seafood Expo Global, April 23–25, in Barcelona, Spain. After the success achieved in 2023, the company remains committed to innovation and sustainability in its development of products for this industry. Hinojosa will exhibit various innovative box formats that have been optimized for the entire chain of the fish and seafood industry, from producers to large retailers.
By Natalie Schwertheim