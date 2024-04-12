Bühler partners with Premier Tech for release of new automated bagging system
12 Apr 2024 --- Swiss technology group Bühler is releasing a new automatic bagging solution — dubbed Chronos OMP-2090 B — in partnership with packaging equipment manufacturer Premier Tec.
The bagging station is designed for powdery and other non-free-flowing products. It delivers maximum productivity through reliable, fully automatic operation, bagging accuracy and high product and operational safety, according to Bühler.
“The performance and reliability of the fully automatic bagging station Chronos OMP-2090 B lift open-mouth bag packaging to the next level. Operational safety and precision increase overall mill efficiency, maximize raw material yield, and ensure the safe distribution of the valuable products of our customers and partners,” says Marco Chialina, head of Business Unit Digital Sense at Bühler.
The Chronos OMP-2090 B
The Chronos OMP-2090 B features a new bag opening system. Its score in bagging accuracy — ±50 g at 2σ (25 kg) — is made possible by incorporating dosing and weighing technology and intelligent controls, according to Bühler. The machine’s handling concept delivers optimal uptime and has a capacity of up to 900 bags per hour (25 kg bags).
Alexis Michaud, partner relations director at Premier Tech Systems and Automation, says:
“At Premier Tech, we leverage our decades of expertise to deliver high-performing, food-safe, and cost-effective automated packaging solutions. This dedication to quality and innovation ensures that businesses in emerging markets have access to the automation level they need to compete.”
“Our solutions empower them to enhance their operational efficiency and product quality, ultimately contributing to their long-term success.”
The Chronos OMP-2090 B will be available in all markets except the US, Canada, and EU member states.
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton