Beyond The Headlines: Sappi completes mill modernization, SIG launches aseptic pouch filling system
03 May 2024 --- This week in industry news, Sappi future-proofed its mill in Austria to adapt to digitalization and industry 4.0 needs. Meanwhile, SIG launched a spouted pouch system featuring in-line pouch sterilization and Carbios partnered with Hündgen Entsorgung for its commercial PET bio-recycling plant.
In brief: Business news
Sappi Europe celebrated the completion of phase two of its modernization project at Gratkorn Mill, Austria. The “double-digit million-euro” investment consolidates its position as a leading global coated fine paper producer by increasing production sustainability for the Magno paper range. Collaborating with suppliers like Honeywell and Siemens, Sappi upgraded process visibility and operator efficiency, enhancing system performance and productivity. The next phase, slated for 2025, addresses industry challenges such as sourcing obsolete replacement parts.
LyondellBasell (LYB) announced it is set to establish an integrated plastic waste recycling hub in Knapsack, Germany, signing a land lease agreement with construction engineering company YNCORIS. The hub will feature advanced sorting facilities to process mixed plastic waste into feedstock for mechanical and advanced recycling, addressing an underutilized segment. It will cover an area equivalent to 20 soccer fields and is expected to commence operations by Q1 2026, supporting LYB’s goal of producing 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.
Sibelco entered the North American glass recycling industry by acquiring Strategic Materials (SMI), a prominent glass recycler and producer of glass cullet. With operations across the US, Canada and Mexico, SMI processes glass input materials for various manufacturing segments. The move allows Sibelco to expand its circular business beyond Europe and strengthen its presence in North America, positioning the company strategically in glass recycling on both continents. The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in late Q2 or early Q3 2024.
In brief: Launches and releases
SIG unveiled the SIG Prime 55 In-Line Aseptic pre-made spouted pouch filling system. The system features in-line pouch sterilization, eliminating the requirement for third-party pre-sterilization, reducing supply chain complexity and improving overall costs of aseptic packaging production.
Amcor and Kimberly Clark teamed up to introduce Huggies Eco Protect diaper packaging in Peru, featuring 30% recycled materials. The packaging utilizes post-consumer recycled plastic film, maintaining performance while reducing environmental impact.
Celebration Packaging introduced zero-touch disposable wooden cutlery dispensers. The dispensers, filled with premium wooden single-use cutlery, boast a hygienic design that eliminates levers or buttons and reduces contamination risks. The dispenser features transparent housing for easy maintenance and mechanical operation, which is suitable for various settings like self-service areas and food outlets.
BlueTriton Brands launched aluminum bottle packaging for five of its leading brands — Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ice Mountain, Arrowhead and Pure Life — in partnership with 1% for the Planet, a global network of businesses aimed at making a positive impact on the environment. A portion of aluminum bottle sales will support the network’s environmental organizations. BlueTriton’s initiative aligns with its 2030 Sustainability Goals, aiming for 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging.
In brief: Partnerships
Carbios and Hündgen Entsorgung, a waste management expert in logistics, sorting services and recycling recyclable materials from waste mixtures, entered a supply agreement for Carbios’ first commercial PET bio-recycling plant. Starting from the end of 2026, Hündgen will supply 15-kilo tons per year of post-consumer PET flakes to Carbios’ plant in Longlaville, France. The partnership leverages Hündgen’s expertise in sourcing and preparing light packaging waste, which will be processed into flakes ready for bio-recycling using Carbios’ enzymatic depolymerization technology.
Bobst, a packaging equipment and services supplier, forged a strategic partnership with Packitoo, a French company specializing in digital solutions for the packaging industry. The collaboration aims to digitalize and connect the packaging value chain, offering a tailored solution for printers and converters. Packitoo’s HIPE software is a web-based sales tool tailored for the packaging industry. It automates quotations, manages packaging projects and supports web-to-pack e-shops, addressing challenges like customization and smaller orders. Bobst’s investment and partnership with Packitoo align with the company’s commitment to a digital future for the packaging sector.
Parkside teamed up with Beavertown Brewery, artisanal crisp brand Smug, manufacturer Yorkshire Crisp Company and Campaign Against Living Miserably for the Open Up mental health campaign, leveraging its flexible packaging capabilities. Beavertown will offer free packets of Smug’s Cheddar & Jalapeño chips, packed in Parkside’s compostable packaging, with the purchase of a pint of Beavertown beer at select UK pubs. The chips will feature messaging promoting mental health awareness, with conversation starters printed inside the pack. The campaign uses Parkside’s ability to print on both sides of a compostable laminate, including the metalized interior.
In brief: Awards and recognitions
Berry Global and Peel Plastics Products’ certified-circular plastic pet food packaging earned the Gold Award for Sustainability in the 2024 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards from the Flexible Packaging Association. Developed for Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the portfolio leverages ExxonMobil’s Exxtend technology for advanced recycling, meeting performance needs while reducing virgin plastic use.
By Radhika Sikaria