Beyond The Headlines: SIG equips wine supplier with aseptic carton packs, Amcor launches PCR-based PET bottle
26 Apr 2024 --- This week in industry news, SIG collaborated with Namaqua Wines for aseptic wine carton packs, and Amcor released a fully post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET bottle for carbonated soft drinks. Meanwhile, ProAmpac announced it will showcase its latest sustainable packaging advancements at Petfood Forum 2024.
In brief: Collaborations
SIG partnered with South Africa-based Namaqua Wines for its low alcohol wine selection. This is the first time the Namaqua company invested in its own filling machine for aseptic carton packs, having previously used a co-packer to fill its wines. Namaqua Wines opted for a SIG Slimline Aseptic filling machine and has already started filling its wide range of low alcohol wines into SIG SlimlineBloc 1,000 mL carton packs. Namaqua aims to meet growing consumer demands and also boost its business.
Sorted, an AI-powered recycling tech business based in the UK, raised over €1.9 million (US$2 million) in a seed funding round led by Pi Labs. Other investors include the circular economy-focused fund Archipelago Ventures, Circular Plastics Accelerator, Conduit Connect, Antler and Angel Investors. Sorted is tackling the global waste dumping issue by enabling human pickers to better sort and recover targeted materials. In its first use case, by increasing picker performance, Sorted has improved residual waste recovery by over 50%. Instead of going into incineration, each item recovered represents additional revenue potential for Sorted’s customers and reduces carbon emissions.
In brief: Launches and releases
Amcor released a 1 L PET bottle for carbonated soft drink (CSD) use that is made from 100% PCR content. The “first-of-its-kind” stock option aims to support customers with their sustainability commitments. Amcor Rigid Packaging is adding this 1 L CSD 100% PCR bottle to an expanding stock portfolio of responsible packaging made from recycled content. The stock option allows brand owners to address these regulations and the need for more responsible packaging.
Ranpak announced the North American launch of Climaliner Plus temperature protective paper liners for cold chain shipping, and naturemailer eco-friendly padded mailers. Both products are paper-based and 100% curbside recyclable, demonstrating Ranpak’s commitment to global sustainability. As the latest product in Ranpak’s RecyCold portfolio, Ccllimaliner Plus liners provide up to 72 hours of thermal protection while being secondary food contact safe, adding options for longer shipping range and climate control duration to Ranpak’s portfolio of cold chain solutions. Ranpak’s Climaliner Plus solution can be recycled in any paper recycling bin. Custom printing for private labels is available to companies seeking to optimize their cold chain shipments, offering strong branding opportunities and a recognizable sustainable aesthetic.
SABIC announced the roll-out of its circular packaging project in Saudi Arabia as part of its Trucircle program to accelerate the implementation of a circular plastic economy. Fonte, a bakery industry player in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), introduced bread bags made with SABIC’s certified circular PE in its “Oat Arabic Bread.” The bags are made by Napco National, a vertically integrated Saudi manufacturer of flexible film and packaging products, using two food-contact certified circular PE resin grades (LLDPE) from SABIC’s Trucircle portfolio. The new bread bags incorporate 100% mass-balanced certified content of recycled feedstock from mixed post-consumer used plastics, which is converted into pyrolysis oil in an advanced recycling process. SABIC uses the oil in the production of new polymers with the same purity and quality as traditional virgin plastics at the company’s plant in Jubail, KSA.
Switzerland-based Flow Materials introduced a new range of adhesive solutions designed for the flexible packaging industry. The company says that flexible packaging is changing, including substrates, inks, adhesives and coatings. Flow aims to support customers in their continuous improvement through its adhesive and lamination experts.
Inkjet technology Group Xaar created its first Sustainability Report, highlighting the transformative progress made toward the objectives set out in the company’s Sustainability Roadmap to 2030. The downloadable report provides a comprehensive overview of Xaar’s sustainability achievements and future ESG initiatives. It demonstrates the group’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2030 and the positive impacts that have been delivered for customers, suppliers, employees and local communities.
UBQ Materials introduced a consumer-oriented campaign to help public audiences understand the impact of waste on the environment and the potential of UBQ to reduce this impact through its bio-based material for durable applications. The campaign educates consumers on the impact of waste in landfills, the limitations of recycling and how UBQ utilizes waste as a plastic substitute. The goal of the campaign is to empower consumers to push for sustainability with top brands, encouraging them to carry and develop more UBQ-based products.
UPM Raflatac published its 2023 Climate Review, highlighting the strides it has taken toward becoming a label materials company beyond fossils. The ambition underscores UPM Raflatac’s dedication to sustainability through three key focus areas: enhancing the sustainability of forests and lands, reducing emissions and continued innovation through its products and service offerings.
In brief: Events
ProAmpac announced it will showcase its packaging portfolio advancements at Petfood Forum 2024, April 29–May 1, in Kansas City, US. ProAmpac’s latest sustainable products include Pro-Evo Recyclable, a pre-qualified curbside recyclable multi-wall SOS bag. It consists of patent-pending platforms with superior grease resistance and moisture barrier. The company will also showcase Quadflex Recyclable, a pre-qualified recyclable pouch that merges ProAmpac’s Quadflex durability with patented ProActive Recyclable R-2050 film structures, offering up five branding panels, high dimpling resistance, “excellent” directional tear and easy-open features.
Carboliq announced it will be represented at the IFAT, the world’s leading trade show for environmental technologies, in Munich, Germany, May 13–17. Carboliq’s chemical recycling method has been used to convert a wide range of input materials into valuable liquid resources. Other thermo-chemical conversion processes need high shares of polyolefins (PE, PP, PS) in the input materials, but Carboliq can also handle materials with significant PA and PET contents and contaminated plastics that currently go into thermal recycling, asserts the company.
In brief: Openings and closures
Nexgen Packaging, a global provider of apparel brand identification and packaging products, announced the opening of its African headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. Nexgen Kenya brings a comprehensive set of capabilities and product offerings to the African market, focusing on sustainable solutions. With Kenya now serving as Nexgen’s primary production location for Africa, it bolsters the capacities of the company’s existing operations in Egypt and West Africa. It will serve as the central hub for providing products across Africa.
Huhtamaki announced closing its production site in Port Klang, Malaysia, by the end of Q2 2024. Huhtamaki will continue to serve the region by retaining distribution centers in Malaysia and Thailand and a sales office in Singapore. The decision affects 93 employees. Huhtamaki will provide support for the impacted employees. The consolidation aims to optimize the manufacturing footprint, improve competitiveness and strengthen the foundation for future growth in the Asia Pacific region.
By Natalie Schwertheim