Moyu launches reusable stone paper box to cut e-commerce packaging waste
Key takeaways
- Moyu unveils Stonepacker, a reusable stone paper shipping box designed for 25 cycles and full recyclability.
- The box operates within Boxo’s national return system, providing automatic deposit refunds and closed-loop reuse.
- Retailers and e-commerce players are exploring partnerships as Moyu expands stone paper applications beyond stationery
Moyu, a Netherlands-based stationery company, has launched a reusable stone-based paper shipping box. The Stonepacker is said to last for 25 uses, is fully recyclable, and can be included in a national return system with a deposit in collaboration with Boxo, a reusable packaging return system.
The solution aims to tackle disposable e-commerce packaging and reduce single-use paper, according to the company.
Roel Schatorjé, Moyu founder, says: “We often talk about single-use plastics, but rarely about single-use cardboard, even though that also only lasts one use. With the Stonepacker, everyone — from online stores to consumers — can finally switch to environmentally friendly, reusable packaging.”
The company explains that conventional cardboard boxes are responsible for large amounts of paper waste and CO2. The production of Stonepacker does not use trees, water, nor bleach, and has a 94% lower carbon footprint than traditional paper products, according to Moyu.
Moyu’s stone paper is made by collecting residual limestone from quarries, which is released during mining. It is ground down to extract calcium carbonate powder, which is then combined with recycled plastic — specifically high-density polyethylene.
Reusable shipping box
Boxo operates a network of collection points across the Netherlands. After consumers receive a Stonepacker, they can drop the empty box at any Boxo location.
Once the Stonepacker is scanned at a Boxo collection point, the user receives a €3.95 (US$4.6) deposit that is automatically refunded.
The box is then checked, cleaned, and reused. After approximately 25 uses, it is recycled into a new shipping box.
Small solution, big reach
Moyu points out that since its expansion into packaging, several organizations in retail, logistics, and e-commerce have approached the company to secure partnerships.
“A large company asked us: ‘How come we didn’t hear about this before?’ We are open to pilot projects and collaborations with frontrunners who want to structurally reduce their packaging waste,” continues Schatorjé.
Moyu was founded in 2019. Its goal is to make the paper industry more sustainable with erasable stonepaper. With over 380,000 users and more than 2,500 business clients, it claims to have saved millions of liters of water and reduced CO2 emissions.
“Moyu is working toward a future where stone paper becomes the norm, not only for stationery, but also for packaging.”