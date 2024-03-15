Beyond The Headlines: Syntegon adds automation features to case packer, ProAmpac acquires Gelpac
15 Mar 2024 --- This week in industry news, Syntegon upgraded the features of its Elematic 3001 case packer with three levels of automation. Meanwhile, ProAmpac signed an agreement to acquire Gelpac and Mondi expanded its professional printing and converting papers portfolio.
In brief: Launches and releases
Syntegon introduced extended features of its Elematic 3001 WAH case packer for efficient format size changeovers, which now comes with Syntegon Operator Assistance, allowing operators to be guided step-by-step through changeovers via message-in-place screens. Each setting and format part is verified using RFID technology. Meanwhile, semi-automatic size changeovers are enabled at the touch of a button on the Human Machine Interface. Syntegon aimed to optimize format change processes, offering users a choice between guided, verified or semi-automatic size changeovers, enhancing efficiency and user-friendliness.
Compostable foodservice packaging provider Better Earth launched 120-ounce catering pans and lids to provide sustainable catering solutions. Crafted from “rapidly renewable plant fibers,” the trays offer durability, leak-proof design and versatility for various events. The solutions are PFAS-free, microwave and freezer-safe and fully compostable.
Pregis unveiled the Pregis EverTec Automated Mailer, integrating seamlessly with the Sharp MaxPro series of automated bagging machines. The mailer is made from specialty kraft paper and ensures safe product transportation through the parcel network. It is available in three stock sizes, offers customizable options and is curbside recyclable, meeting sustainability demands. The mailer targets e-commerce fulfillment needs with medium to high-volume packing requirements.
Tide introduced Tide Evo, featuring a lightweight tile form. Responding to consumer demands for convenience and sustainability, Tide Evo boasts six layers of concentrated cleaning ingredients in each fiber, ensuring superior cleaning power. Tide Evo, manufactured in a renewable energy-powered facility, features Forest Stewardship Council-certified recyclable paper packaging, eliminating traditional plastic bottles. Tide Evo will be available on the Colorado, US, market in April 2024, with national availability later in the year.
In brief: Partnerships and acquisitions
ProAmpac and Gelpac announced a definitive agreement for ProAmpac to acquire Gelpac from an investor group led by Namakor Holdings, including Groupe W Investissements and CDPQ. The acquisition aims to expand ProAmpac’s production capabilities and product portfolio, enhancing its ability to serve customers in the F&B, agriculture, industrial and pharmaceutical sectors across the US and Canada. Gelpac’s management team will join ProAmpac, ensuring a seamless transition. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.
UPM Raflatac and manufacturer of narrow web printing equipment, Mark Andy, renewed their partnership for the fifth consecutive year, aiming to deliver high-quality and sustainable label printing solutions. The collaboration offers customers innovative solutions by leveraging UPM Raflatac’s sustainable label materials and Mark Andy’s cutting-edge printing technologies. The partnership also extends to Europe, where UPM Raflatac and Mark Andy signed a second-year agreement to collaborate on delivering label printing solutions to the European market.
Macfarlane Group acquired Allpack Packaging Supplies, a protective packaging distributor based in East Anglia, UK. The move aligns with Macfarlane’s goal to expand its protective packaging business through organic growth and acquisitions.
In brief: Investments and expansions
Mondi enhanced its professional printing and converting papers portfolio by investing in new slitting and rewinding equipment at its paper mill in Ružomberok, Slovakia. This expansion enables Mondi to offer extended capacity in narrow reels, catering to customer needs in various applications such as printing and envelope production. The portfolio includes sustainable paper options, with all products Cradle to Cradle Certified at the Bronze level, ensuring safety and responsible production.
Bormioli Pharma expanded its capacity and infrastructure for the North American market, achieving a 47% sales growth in 2023. Contracts with leading US pharma companies were signed for vertically integrated packaging kits. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices supplier shared that its sustainable raw material usage in packaging increased to 45%.
In brief: Certifications and reports
Toppan Holdings secured its third consecutive recognition as a “Supplier Engagement Leader” by CDP for its sustained efforts in addressing climate change across supply chains. The accolade highlights its proactive measures in reducing scope 3 GHG emissions globally, emphasizing low-carbon products and services provision.
The National Association for PET Container Resources Life Cycle Analysis revealed that banning plastic bottles in venues like airports and stadiums can have detrimental environmental effects, contrary to common belief. According to the association, the San Francisco Airport’s 2019 ban on the sale of plastic bottles resulted in increased CO2 emissions equivalent to driving 2.8 million miles in gas-powered vehicles. The LCA found that PET beverage bottles are the best choice compared to aluminum and glass packaging systems in the US.
By Radhika Sikaria