Contaminants in bio-based packaging could pose health risks, study finds
Key takeaways
- Researchers analyzed plant-based packaging products and found contaminants, including melamine, pesticide residues, and plant metabolites, with some substances migrating into food.
- Some products marketed as “fully natural” were made with synthetic materials linked to adverse health effects.
- The study calls for stronger safety assessments and market surveillance to protect consumers.
Some bio-based packaging and tableware contain potentially harmful chemicals that can move into the food they touch, finds new research.
The study, published in Food Control, analyzed 33 bamboo and other plant-derived food contact articles sourced from British, Chinese, and Czech markets to evaluate the potential migration of harmful substances into food.
The tested products included cups, bowls, dining sets, straws, and food wraps. Results revealed the presence of melamine in 32% of samples, predominantly those made from bamboo, as well as some pesticide residues and multiple plant secondary metabolites.
“Melamine migration into hot tea with lemon and orange juice was found when using the dishes positive in migration tests. The study also identified that pesticides residues may be contained in bio-based products, thus may pose a health risk for consumers,” say the researchers.
Potential health risks
The researchers find that melamine-formaldehyde resin and several other synthetic ingredients were shown to be the basis of products marketed as “fully natural.”
The study reveals that several phthalates, namely dimethyl phthalate, diethyl phthalate, and dibutyl phthalate, as well as the starting reactant phthalic anhydride, were present in the analyzed products. The researchers cautioned that these substances are associated with adverse health effects.
Targeted screening of 443 pesticides showed the highest number of residues in cereal-based products. Bamboo products contained only disinfectants.
“Although the EU has set strict maximum residue levels for food, its legislation does not explicitly regulate the presence of pesticides in food contact materials,” share the researchers.
“While samples made from bamboo were exclusively contaminated with benzalkonium chlorides, products made from other bio-based materials, such as wheat, dough, or rice husks, were proven to contain residues of insecticides and fungicides, probably due to the use of pesticides during the cultivation of the respective crops or subsequent processing of the raw natural material.”
The researchers suggest that the data generated in this study provide evidence that greater attention should be paid to assessing safety-related issues. They also call for increased vigilance and market surveillance to protect consumers.