Mondi extends corrugated and solid board portfolio for food packaging
Key takeaways
- Mondi expands its food packaging portfolio following its acquisition of Schumacher Packaging’s Western Europe assets.
- The extended range aligns with EU regulatory compliance, sustainability goals, and consumer demand for lighter, recyclable, and convenient food packaging.
- Mondi aims to boost shelf appeal, packing efficiency, and e-commerce readiness.
Mondi is expanding its food packaging portfolio, including solid board solutions and digital printing capabilities, following the acquisition of Schumacher Packaging. The move is said to enhance Mondi’s ability to serve customers across Europe.
Mondi now offers corrugated and solid board solutions as well as flexible packaging to the food packaging market. The packaging company aims to support customers in meeting consumer expectations, EU regulations, and the demand for convenient and stand-out packaging.
Mondi’s expanded food packaging portfolio includes ventilated trays, boxes, and stackable trays for fresh produce. The portfolio also covers packaging for meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, frozen food, snacks, confectionery, and beverages.
Paulus Goëss, chief operating officer corrugated solutions at Mondi, says: “The food sector is undergoing rapid change, with sustainability targets, EU legislation and shifting consumer behaviours all driving new requirements for packaging. By expanding our portfolio, we can help customers respond to these trends with solutions that are lighter, more sustainable, and optimized for shelf appeal.”
Meeting industry trends
Mondi’s extended offering is said to be developed with optimized material use, smaller packs, and lighter, fiber-based materials for consumer convenience. It also aims to improve brand recognition, strengthen shelf visibility, and ensure efficiency in packing and replenishment processes.
The range is designed to be fully renewable or recyclable, in line with EU laws, such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, meeting the packaging eco-design requirements for retailers’ private-label brands and manufacturers’ own brands.
Mondi also provides e-commerce packaging solutions for online grocery shopping, integrating smart designs with different bottom and closure options, practical inserts, and “easy-to-open, easy-to-carry features.”
Last year, Mondi acquired Schumacher Packaging’s Western Europe packaging assets. The company aims to strengthen its European footprint, leading to greater production flexibility and regional supply reliability.
“Supported by accredited Food Safety and Performance Labs, Mondi delivers tested and customized solutions. The company also operates ThinkBox innovation hubs, where technical experts and customers collaborate on packaging design and process optimization,” says Mondi.