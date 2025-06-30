BiOrigin Specialty Products creates grease-resistant paper for foodservice packs
BiOrigin Specialty Products (BSP), a manufacturer and converter of specialty papers, has launched BioGuard Paper, an oil and grease-resistant (OGR) solution designed for foodservice wrappers and bags.
BioGuard Paper is made with a food-safe OGR treatment that prevents oil and grease from leaking through, offering enhanced performance and efficiency for OGR paper converters.
“The new food-safe formula greatly improves converting efficiency by eliminating the paper curling and cracking issues that occur with other OGR solutions on the market today,” says Wade Kemnitz, president and CEO at BSP.
“Our focus has always been on finding sustainable product alternatives for customers in our industries. Our BioGuard OGR paper will provide an eco-friendly option for food service companies everywhere.”
BSP highlights that its OGR paper is manufactured in the US at its Creative Solutions Network of mills. The North American Creative Solutions Network consists of ten paper machines and 100 Master Papermakers serviced by a 600-person workforce.
The company also produces parent rolls for specialty paper and tissue products for foodservice, retail packaging, medical, and industrial customers.
Packaging industry experts identify barrier coating innovation as a key aspect of the foodservice industry. Recently, BASF supplied a Turkish paper mill company with home compostable coatings, and US scientists used condensable solvent to recycle soiled pizza boxes.