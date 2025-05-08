BASF supplies Turkish paper mill company with home compostable coatings
BASF is equipping Istanbul-based extrusion coating specialist Metpack with a home compostable polymer suitable for paper and paperboard coated solutions. BASF’s ecovio 70 PS14H6 is featured in Metpack’s paper Ezycompost. The combination allows for safe consumer handling and leaves no microplastics in home composts.
BASF’s biopolymer is food-contact approved. The coated paper is said to exhibit barrier properties against liquids, grease, as well as mineral oils, and shows temperature stability at boiling water. It can be used for a range of food-contact applications, including hot and cold cups, pots, and trays for deep-freezing or microwave use.
Sühan Gürer, vice president sales and new project development at Metpack, says: “Ezycompost has the same strength as PE-coated paper but with the added benefit that it is certified compostable and creates no persistent microplastics in organic or paper waste streams.”
“Its faster processing and home compostability is a double advantage compared to coatings made of polylactic acid (PLA), which is industrial compostable only. This all enables the food packaging industry to differentiate their products without compromise on performance and quality as well as reach their sustainability targets.”
Organic recycling
Metpack’s coated paper can be manufactured on standard forming lines, enabling faster coating speeds and 40% thinner coating than PLA, according to the company.
The material is said to offer “outstanding sealing and printing properties,” and does not adhere to chill rolls during processing. It can be processed by mono or co-extrusion without adhesives.
BASF’s biopolymer ecovio can be used in organic waste bags, cling film, fruit and vegetable bags, along with agricultural mulch films and food packaging applications. It aims to enhance food shelf life and support sustainable waste management.
Food packaging made of Ezycompost coated with BASF’s ecovio 70 PS14H6 can be decomposed in a garden home compost. This supports organic recycling of food waste, closing the nutrient loop and reducing environmental impact, according to BASF.
Michael Bernhard Schick, global marketing Biopolymers at BASF, comments: “Our ecovio 70 PS14H6 is also industrial compostable and performs well in paper recycling. Its home compostability is certified according to Australian standard AS 5810.”
“Our biopolymer is available with a bio-based content between 70–80% of renewable resources according to ASTM D 6866.”
“If customers want to reduce their Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) even further, we can also supply a certified biomassed balanced (BMB) grade: At the beginning of production, its fossil-based feedstock is entirely replaced with waste-based biomass, which is then attributed to the BMB grade and thus has a 25% lower PCF than the standard ecovio grade.”