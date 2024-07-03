Barrier coating innovation: Finding bio-based alternatives in a new legislative landscape
03 Jul 2024 --- Barrier coatings are a fundamental part of all food contact packaging as they provide product protection and resistance against leakage or contamination from outside sources. As an essential part of foodservice products, coating materials have become key elements in the industry’s struggle to find ways of improving human and environmental health.
PFAS chemicals, known as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence, are increasingly under scrutiny as evidence mounts linking them to serious health conditions. Legislation restricting PFAS is building, opening the way for litigation against companies still distributing them.
Innova Market Insights pegged “Breakthrough Barriers” a top trend for 2024, noting that the movement away from plastics and toward fiber-based solutions has led to the challenge of replicating grease and moisture protection and shelf life without using plastic.
“Inclusion of plastic films has been a standard practice to bolster the poor oxygen and water vapor barrier properties of materials such as paper and cardboard, despite the challenges presented in material recovery during waste management,” explains Aiyar.
“Innovations in functional oxygen barrier films with a comparable performance to traditional plastics bode well for the ongoing transition to paper-based solutions (where possible) and reducing the reliance on plastics while boosting recycling efficiency.”
We look at some of the latest innovations and perspectives on barrier coatings from industry players.
Barriers from agro-waste
Last month, Mondi partnered with German scale-up company Traceless to begin producing barrier coating materials from agricultural waste as a substitute for chemical-based barriers.
Traceless Materials, which last year secured €36.6 million (US$38.7 million) in series A funding to establish what it says is the first industrial-scale plant for a bio-circular alternative to conventional plastics, processes plant residues into granules that can substitute plastic materials.
An LCA assessment of Traceless materials showed overall GHG savings of 76% from sourcing to disposal if the material is used as a replacement for virgin PET. If only the production and disposal phase is considered, these savings add up to 95%, according to the company.
“Our mission is to make pollution and waste history by using materials that impact positively. The journey so far has been exciting and insightful, teaching us valuable lessons to ensure our packaging delivers excellent protection,” says Anne Lamp, CEO and co-founder Traceless.
“By working with Mondi — its team, its machines and its products and processes — we are adapting our existing expertise in innovative biomaterials to reduce plastic barrier coatings in packaging. The goal is to create a truly fit-for-purpose product, that works for as wide a range of applications and industries as possible.”
Silicon dioxide
Italian company Qwarzo is using silicon dioxide, linked to cellulose fibers, as a replacement for materials like PFAS.
Qwarzo CEO Emiliano Caradonna tells Packaging Insights that the business is assisting businesses in transitioning to circular models “through the deployment of advanced sol-gel technologies and cutting-edge machinery.”
“After homologating processes and products, Qwarzo decided to actively contribute to the virtuous ecosystem of packaging by offering its expertise through the creation of specialized machinery to comply with current regulations and meet monomaterial and full paper recyclability standards,” he says.
Qwarzo’s technological solution includes the development of mineral-based coating formulations and the supply of cutting-edge machines to manage different processes: thermoforming, paper treatment and die-cut product treatment, explains Caradonna.
“In the coming months, we expect Qwarzo to continue expanding its product line and exploring new applications in sectors such as F&B, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, packaging and fashion.”
A new legislative landscape
Caradonna says that with the EU’s PFAS ban, companies are urgently required to find alternative solutions that protect and functionalize materials without toxic substances.
“We see this regulatory shift as a significant opportunity. We envision a future where all chemical-based barriers, including PFAS, are completely phased out in favor of sustainable and natural alternatives. Achieving this vision will depend on the pace of innovation in developing effective mineral-based coatings and the industry’s readiness to adopt these new technologies.”
This transition will naturally come with hurdles, he continues. “One of the main challenges is the current reliance on chemical-based barriers for their proven performance and cost-effectiveness.”
“Overcoming this will require demonstrating that mineral-based coatings can match or exceed the performance of chemical-based education and awareness campaigns aimed at both consumers and industry stakeholders are also essential to accelerate the adoption of sustainable alternatives,” he says.
“While it is difficult to provide an exact timeline for phasing out, continued advancements in R&D, supportive regulatory frameworks, and increased consumer demand for eco-friendly products can significantly shorten the transition period.”
By Louis Gore-Langton