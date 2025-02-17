Boom Beauty revamps lipstick collection with recycled packaging and clean formulas
Boom Beauty has updated its Boomstick makeup collection with a cleaner formula using cocoa butter and sea buckthorn and packaging made from 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. Boom Beauty creates cosmetics for mature skin.
The Boomstick range has sold over one million units in the US. The updated formula offers hydration, moisture retention, and lip nourishment, due to sodium hyaluronate, cocoa butter, and sea buckthorn oil. The products also utilize omega fatty acids for antioxidant protection and emollients like octyldodecanol and caprylic/capric triglyceride for a silky finish.
Barbara Roll, CEO of Boom Beauty, says: “We set the bar high with our commitment to crafting effective and clean beauty products to better our customers and planet. Our dedication to transparent, sustainable skin wellness defines our approach to beauty. We perform ongoing testing regularly, ensuring products maintain integrity and efficiency.”
The Boomstick collection features reformulated lipstick in popular shades such as Rose Nude, Parisian Red, Golden Peach, and Glimmer.
Personal care package recycling
Beauty companies are increasingly including PCR materials in product packaging as brands become more conscious of the environmental impact of plastic waste.
Recently, Albéa partnered with beauty brand Etat Pur to rebrand its Pure Skincare range. The France-based company will now use Albéa’s EcoFusion Top 50 mL tube, a recyclable solution that marks a “milestone in sustainable packaging.”
Meanwhile, Unilever cut plastic waste by introducing refill initiatives for beauty products. The manufacturing company spotlighted the Indonesian, Sri Lankan, and Bangladeshi markets to indicate its successes and challenges in scaling reusable packaging models.