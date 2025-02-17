Aimplas advances digital passports for plastic packs to improve consumer insights
Aimplas has developed a digital passport for plastic products, which according to the European Commission’s (EC) Ecodesign Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), EU companies should begin implementing this year. The digital passports aim is to inform consumers about product traceability, materials included, recycling, and carbon footprint.
In collaboration with ITC Packaging and Famosa, Aimplas designs an interactive screen with code and label readers to demonstrate the digital passport tool.
Aimplas, a plastic technology center based in Valencia, Spain, has developed digital passport examples for ice cream packaging, reusable cosmetic packaging, and a recycled plastic pencil holder.
The digital passport demonstration allows users to “visually and intuitively” find out more about these products’ carbon footprint and life cycle, from their origin and manufacturing process to material components and recycling options at the end of life.
Aimplas’ demonstration also aims to raise awareness among the industry and consumers about the importance of “verified and accessible” information that promotes more responsible and circular consumption and how having access to such data may strengthen consumer confidence in the “authenticity and quality of the product.”
Digital passports for packaging
The digital passport for plastic encompassed by the ESPR identifies several key products and materials.
These include eleven final products: textiles and footwear, furniture, tires, bed mattresses, detergents, paints and varnishes, lubricants, cosmetics, toys, fishing gear, and absorbent hygiene products.
Seven intermediate products are also included: iron and steel, basic chemicals, non-ferrous metal products other than aluminum, plastic and polymers, pulp and paper, and glass.
Additionally, the Sustainable Products Ecodesign Regulation takes three horizontal requirements into consideration — durability, recyclability, and recycled content.
Environmental NGOs in Brussels recently published an open letter to the EC calling for the institution to include plastic and polymers in its “intermediate product priorities.”
Aimplas states that the development of a digital passport demonstration was made possible through support by the Generalitat Valenciana for the development of independent R&D activities by technology centers.
At Packaging Innovations 2025, Wipak told Packaging Insights that digital product passports will play an important role in ensuring regulatory compliance.