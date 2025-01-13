Bpost becomes “first” shipping company to scrap packaging and labels
The Belgian Post Group (Bpost) has introduced a pilot project allowing its customers to ship items without any packaging or labels by dropping them off in a parcel locker. During this initial stage of the project, the drop-off option will only be available through the company’s My Bpost app.
The project began on January 6 and currently involves more than 30 lockers located in Antwerp, Belgium, and the surrounding areas. Bpost plans to expand the availability of this shipping option throughout the country this year.
“This new solution prioritizes the Bpost customer’s convenience above all else. It spares the sender the hassle of dealing with cardboard boxes, adhesive tape or label printing. What’s more, this packaging-free shipping will immediately become the cheapest within Bpost’s offer. For €3.99 [US$4.07], customers will be able to send items weighing up to two kg from one Parcel locker to another in Belgium,” the company says.
Bpost is launching this project as a response to the need to ensure Belgium’s circular economy, as online purchases from one person to another through popular platforms and second-hand sites are becoming increasingly common.
“Not only is this way of shopping good for the environment and the planet, but it’s also gentle on the budget. Sending items from one parcel locker to another fits in perfectly with this concept.”
Package-free e-commerce
To send an item, the Bpost customer needs to create a digital shipping label with the recipient’s address.
Currently, the app generates a barcode, which can be scanned by a smartphone, allowing customers to open the Parcel locker and place the item (max. 48 x 32 x 20 cm) inside, without needing any packaging or a paper label.
The item is then sent to the parcel locker selected by the recipient, who will receive a notification once the parcel arrives at its destination. The sender will be able to track its progress via Track & Trace.
Beyond this project, Bpost already has more than 1,260 Parcel lockers around the country and it plans to expand this number to 2,500 by the end of 2025, with the goal of having Bpost lockers handle 150,000 parcels simultaneously.