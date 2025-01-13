Glass circularity: Experts call for high-quality recyclates and export restrictions
A circular glass economy is becoming increasingly important for EU and UK businesses and consumers. Representatives of British Glass, The European Container Glass Federation and glass manufacturer Vetropack Group, share their insights on how the industry aims to ensure circularity.
“Glass packaging is already part of the circular economy, with around 75% of glass packaging recycled,” Dr. Nick Kirk, director at British Glass, tells Packaging Insights.
Discussing how Europe’s glass industry will continue to ensure a circular economy, Michael Delle Selve, head of marketing and communications at The European Container Glass Federation (FEVE), points to the importance of regulations and collaboration for the industry.
“Looking ahead, the industry is aligning with EU regulations like the PPWR (Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation) to harmonize sustainability efforts,” he says.
Simone Koch, a communications director at Vetropack, adds: “We expect the trend toward the use of reusable glass packaging to continue. The PPWR that came into effect in 2024 is aimed at reducing packaging waste by promoting a circular economy. The legislation encourages the adoption of reusable glass packaging.”
“Collaboration between manufacturers, policymakers and consumers will be essential for building a truly circular economy. The goal of achieving climate-neutral glass production by 2050 remains ambitious but well within reach, thanks to these efforts.”
The UK glass sector
Kirk says that the country’s glass packaging industry aims to increase the recycled content of glass packaging by supporting waste policies that increase the quality and quantity of glass packaging collected for recycling.
“Glass packaging is already part of the circular economy as it is infinitely recyclable. Glass packaging is recycled back into new glass packaging — this is closed-loop recycling of a product back into the same product,” he continues.
“The government is currently introducing and reforming waste policies such as EPR [extended producer responsibility] and Simpler Recycling — these are ideal policies for increasing the quantity and quantity of recycled glass for closed-loop recycling.”
Kirk says that there is no technology gap in maximizing recycled content within the glass industry. “For example, there is more green recycled glass [cullet] availability as we import a lot of filled wine and beer bottles that tend to be in green glass, but we manufacture more clear than green glass.”
“It is not uncommon for green glass to have a recycled content of around 90%, and it has been demonstrated that recycled content of green glass can be close to 100%.”
Currently, around 75% of glass packaging is recycled, which equates to around 80% collected for recycling.
What’s next for British Glass
Discussing the future of British Glass and the industry more broadly, the confederation’s director calls for the increase of quality and quantity of collected glass, the restriction of exports of waste glass and the reduction of the quantity of glass being used for aggregates.
“This will increase the recycled content of UK-manufactured glass packaging. Also, glass packaging is the ideal material for reuse, and the consumer associates reuse with glass packaging,” says Kirk.
Meanwhile, reuse is starting to happen, he continues. However, it is currently limited to milk and local reuse schemes such as a local brewery. “But for reuse to be a national scheme, investment is needed in the collection, sorting, washing, filling and redistribution.”
“Therefore, the whole supply chain needs to work together as it will take time and investment to implement a national infrastructure. As seen in other countries, such as Germany, where the reuse of beer, soft drinks and water bottles produced within the country is possible due to supportive policies and investment from the supply chain.”
Kirk explains that around 45% of filled glass packaging sold in the UK is imported, while around 35% of the glass packaging manufactured in the UK is for beverages and may be suitable for reuse.
“Reuse will not be appropriate for all products filled in glass, so an efficient glass packaging collection and recycling system will still be needed in the future.”
“By working with the government and other stakeholders, we aim to create policies that maximize the amount of cullet available for remelt with reforms made in areas such as PRNs/PeRNs [Packaging Waste Recycling Note/Packaging Waste Export Recycling Note], local authority collections, and the management of paper.”
“The government has made it clear that Reuse is its future ambition and, while we have concerns regarding the timetable of this and the amount of infrastructure required, we are keen to work on this as glass is the perfect material for Reuse, so we see this as a big opportunity,” he details.
“Unfortunately, we are currently facing some large short-term obstacles such as the very high pEPR fee for glass potentially leading to a switch to less recyclable material.”
The future of the EU glass sector
FEVE’s Delle Selve points to recycling as a key priority for the EU’s glass sector, currently and for the years to come. He says: “In 2022, Europe had already achieved an 80.2% glass collection rate, and increasing the use of recycled glass (cullet) is critical.”
“Every 10% increase in cullet use results in a 3% reduction in energy consumption and a 5% drop in CO2 emissions. Over the past 50 years, the industry has reduced energy consumption by 70% and cut CO2 emissions by 50%, demonstrating its long-standing commitment to sustainability.”
Delle Selve calls for the combining of “cutting-edge technology, significant investments and strong partnerships” in order to ensure that “the European glass industry is not just leading the way — it’s showing how a circular economy can work in practice.”
“This commitment to sustainability and innovation is setting an inspiring example for other sectors to follow.”
Meanwhile, Koch highlights the significance of R&D: “Vetropack’s technology for tempered lightweight glass addresses the challenge of bottle weight. We are promoting broader adoption of this technology that supports an improved circular economy of glass.”