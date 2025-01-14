Phenix Label doubles RFID-based food pack production capacity for better traceability
Phenix Label has reportedly doubled its production capacity of radio-frequency identification-enabled (RFID) packaging for hard-to-tag retail items.
Through the increased capacity, Phenix Labels’ clients can now increase production output. This will include packaging for water-based food items that were not previously tracked through RFID technology.
Phenix Label’s packaging design is said to improve the reliability of RFID scanning for liquid-filled consumer packaged goods and food items, enabling more accurate inventory management and traceability for grocery and nutraceutical brands.
“Phenix Label continues to invest in advancements that not only improve the reliability and sustainability of RFID-enabled packaging but also increase the throughput of high-quality package designs that help food and retail brands truly stand out on the store shelf,” says Mark Volz, vice president of sales and marketing, Phenix Label.
“Collaborating with partners like Avery Dennison, we bring innovation, vast experience and unmatched service to enable the power of RFID intelligence for hard-to-tag items, delivering better overall value for world-class food and retail brands.”
Boosting inventory visibility
RFID now accounts for 32% of the food traceability market and is growing at nearly 10% annually, according to Phenix Label.
The company explains this growth to RFID’s reliable, real-time tracking throughout the supply chain, which helps food retailers meet strict food standards, especially during product recalls.
Phenix Label says that due to the high-conductivity properties of liquids, water-based products have traditionally impacted RFID tag performance, limiting the reliability of inventory tracking. As consumers increasingly shop online, accurate inventory visibility is necessary to guarantee that purchased items are in stock, enhancing customer satisfaction.
The patent-pending Phenix Label packaging design resolves this challenge, says the company, providing a tear-away, RFID-enabled label positioned above fill levels. This improves scannability on “big-box” retail shelves and enables consumers to easily remove the RFID label to recycle empty bottles.
“Phenix Labels’ initiative to double its capacity for hard-to-tag RFID items demonstrates the increasing demand for innovative solutions in the ever-evolving landscape of food production and distribution,” says Michael Sanders, vice president of global channel sales at Avery Dennison.
“As the industry strives to meet consumer expectations for fresh products, RFID technology plays a pivotal role in ensuring customer satisfaction, fostering industry innovation and driving business growth.”
“Our collaboration with Phenix Labels exemplifies the transformative potential of seamlessly integrating advanced RFID technology into the food supply chain,” says Sanders.