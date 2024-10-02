BrauBeviale 2024: Sappi to present printing and finishing paper label innovations for beverages
Sappi will exhibit for the first time at beverage industry trade fair BrauBeviale, in Nuremberg, Germany (November 26–28). Among innovation highlights, the supplier will showcase its wet glue label Parade Label WS, which offers a high wet-strength and alkali-resistance.
Parade Label WS is suited for labels on returnable beverage bottles and available in glossy and linen pattern styles. The new linen embossing version is intended to enhance the label’s look and feel while improving label separability and reducing static adhesion significantly.
Parade Label WS Linen ensures that labels can be washed off easily when preparing bottles for reuse. The paper is available in grammages of 65, 68, 70, 75 and 80 g/m2, and is available in both non-embossed and embossed versions.
Additionally, Sappi will be exhibiting its Fusion Topliner for lamination on corrugated and solid board, for packaging or displays at point-of-sale, next to its premium Algro paperboard range, which is suitable for individually packaged beverages or laminating solid board.
“Our solutions for striking labeling and packaging have successfully proven themselves in the beverage industry,” explains Robert Gabriel-Jürgens, head of sales, Label Papers at Sappi Europe.
“With Parade Label WS, we are now also demonstrating that we can offer manufacturers label papers with exceptional functionality and visual appeal to make beverages really stand out from the multitude of competing products.”
“Our Fusion containerboard and Algro paperboard solutions deliver a brilliant brand experience, adding a ‘wow’ factor to packaging applications, from POS display and shelf-ready packaging for small beverage containers to single or multi bottle packaging. We invite visitors to our stand at BrauBeviale to experience all of this first hand.”
Functional coating
The wet-strength and alkali-resistant Parade Label WS label paper is double-coated and features a functional coating on its reverse side.
“Its outstanding surface enables beverage manufacturers to achieve perfect printing and finishing results and a superior labeling performance,” details Sappi.
The paper also boasts “excellent” lay-flat properties and is compatible with all standard printing and finishing techniques.
“That means they can rest assured that their brand designs will shine on the shelf – time after time. Worry-free production comes courtesy of high labeling performance ensuring minimum downtimes,” states Sappi.
Premium virgin fiber liner
Fusion Topliner is marketed as a premium virgin fiber liner for high-quality corrugated board applications.
“With its distinctive aesthetics, such as exceptional brightness, impressive whiteness and elegant, silky surface, it has been ensuring high impact and brand differentiation at POS for years,” illustrates Sappi.
Fusion Topliner promises quality image printing, enhanced color reproduction and vivid representation of graphics. It also features fast ink drying, high stability and excellent creasing performance.
“The liner combines consistent high quality with processing efficiency, ensuring perfect results, even for the most complex applications,” highlights Sappi.
Fusion Topliner is suited for lamination to corrugated board or greyboard for multipacks of wine or beer, for example, and is available in grammages of 90, 100, 115, 135, 160, 180 and 200 g/m².
Paperboard range
Sappi will also be presenting its Algro Design paperboard (solid bleached board) alongside its new Algro Volume premium paperboards for high-quality packaging at BrauBeviale. The premium board range offers a “balance between functionality, versatility and aesthetics” while enabling diverse packaging design options.
The board range is touted for its “brilliant color reproduction and excellent contrasts” as well as shape and converting properties.
“Algro Volume, the latest addition to the Algro paperboard family, pumps up the volume and really delivers on strength,” details Sappi.
Both brands are “ideal” for print embellishments, such as varnishing, cold transfer, hot stamping and embossing. In beverages, Sappi’s paperboard portfolio is ideally suited for lamination to greyboard for individually packaged beverages such as wine, champagne, whiskey, spirits and brandies.
Algro Design is available in grammages ranging between 160 and 400 g/m², Algro Volume is available in grammages of 220, 240, 270, 300, 330, 350 and 380 g/m².
Over the past two years, the packaging and specialty papers supplier has made extensive investments in its label paper business at its Gratkorn mill in Austria.
“We expanded our production capacities for wet-strength and alkali-resistant label papers with a double-digit million-euro investment at our Gratkorn mill to establish ourselves as a full-range supplier of label papers,” says Gabriel-Jürgens.