Zenpack and Scilutions craft biodegradable paper pulp-based lab equipment racks
Scilutions has released 100% biodegradable and recyclable automation racks made from paper pulp. The scientific instrument manufacturer developed its new Pulp Fixin AutoRacks with Zenpack, a San José, California, US-based packaging design and manufacturing company.
The lab equipment industry relies on various single-use plastics, including plastic trays designed to hold specimen tubes. These trays must adhere to specific heat and chemical requirements as well as compatibility requirements according to different mixing and capping machines.
In 2022, Scilutions began exploring molded paper pulp packaging in the laboratory as an opportunity to reduce plastic waste. Scilutions enlisted Zenpack for its experience with the material.
“When Scilutions showed us a traditional plastic rack, we immediately knew we could produce it with paper,” says Leo Chao, co-founder and creative director of Zenpack.
Adapted for cold storage
Throughout the two-year development process, Scilutions and Zenpack combined knowledge and experience from their respective industries to develop an “effective, universal and sustainable” rack.
The resulting racks — which have a 96, 48 and 24 tube capacity — are compatible with 2D barcode scanners and have pre-printed barcodes on two sides.
“The Scilutions team was concerned about cold storage, so we double reinforced the side walls for long-term freezer storage. Paper materials perform remarkably well in low temperatures,” details Chao.
Pulp Fixin AutoRacks are universally compatible with automated liquid handling systems, cappers and decappers (ANSI SLAS 1-2004). Scilutions also can manufacture custom AutoRacks. All sizes are available for purchase from Thomas Scientific.
In other recent pharmaceutical packaging advances, Smurfit Westrock highlighted the transit-protective properties of its Hexacomb system in medicine packaging. The honeycomb-shaped solution is designed to provide strength and durability by absorbing the shocks and impacts often experienced during transit and handling.
MBM Innovations launched new vacuum packaging equipment branded VSM Bulky at FachPack 2024. The compact system is designed for the tamper-proof transport packaging of highly sensitive products such as medical marijuana and other pharmaceutical products, as well as for secure packaging of large containers such as bulk goods, electrical components, transformers or batteries.