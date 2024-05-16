Calls for tougher packaging reuse policies increase ahead of UK general election
16 May 2024 --- New polling shows the UK population is supporting a transition away from plastic, with 64% willing to reduce their use of single-use packaging when shopping for groceries, according to new research by environmental charity City to Sea.
The research comes as the UK prepares for a general election within the next year. Disputes over the country’s plans for an extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme, which have been deferred multiple times and is now set for late 2025 at the earliest, are key points of political contention ahead of the vote.
Similarly, blame has been cast around over the continued postponement of a national deposit return scheme, which is now set for late 2027 at the earliest. Many politicians and campaigners blame London’s Parliament for slowing progress in other regions.
Jane Martin, CEO of City to Sea, says: “Retailers such as Marks and Spencer (M&S), Aldi and brands like Ecover are leading the reuse and refill mission by undertaking trials which are showing great results. However, businesses must have legislative support to meet consumer demand. This includes governments setting legally binding reusable and refillable packaging targets alongside single-use plastic bans.”
“To create a plastic-free future, governments must set out incentives and foster opportunities for businesses to transition from single-use packaging. Our research shows just how important the plastic problem is to the British public and their desire for reuse and refill alternatives. We will continue to work with policymakers, businesses and consumers to create a reuse revolution.”
Overall reuse support
City to Sea asked 2,037 respondents about their awareness and attitudes toward plastic pollution and their reuse habits.
Eighty-three percent of consumers state they are “concerned” about the amount of plastic that can be found in their weekly grocery shop, up from 75% in May 2021.
But despite the fact that consumers generally prefer to move away from single-use packaging, a recent Clean Hub survey found that US consumers are often limited by cost, opting for the cheaper and less environmentally sustainable option.
Meanwhile, City to Sea’s results identified respondents’ reuse commitment, with 81% using reusable shopping bags and 65% owning a reusable water bottle.
However, when asked what is stopping respondents from doing more to reduce their use of single-use plastics, a lack of availability of sustainable alternatives was the primary response.
Over two-thirds agree brands should do more to offer reuse and refill and reduce packaging, with 71% saying they would view brands and retailers much more favorably if they took such measures, stresses the environmental charity.
Innova Market Insights identified “Maximizing Minimization” as a top packaging trend for this year. According to Innova’s survey, almost a third (29%) of global consumers say reduced material use in packaging positively influences their product choices.
Meanwhile, City to Sea asserts that transitioning to reuse and refill systems allows consumers to bring containers to stores and fill them with goods from dispensers. It furthermore enables them to purchase products in reusable packaging that is returned to stores to be cleaned and reused.
Increasing accessibility
City to Sea has been collaborating with industry and retailers to make reuse and refill more accessible.
This includes a partnership with M&S and Reposit to implement a returnable packaging alternative for own-brand cleaning and laundry products which is now available in 23 M&S stores nationwide.
To scale up reuse and refill systems to increased numbers of locations across the UK, campaigners are calling for political parties to include commitments to legally binding reusable packaging targets and a complete ban on single-use packaging in their manifestos.
Stuart Chidley, co-founder at Reposit comments: “It’s a positive step forward to see consumers demand more reuse options. Through our ongoing collaborations with leading brands, including M&S, we’re building scalable solutions that create sustainable packaging for people and the planet.”
“As the public continues to move away from single-use packaging, we call on brands and retailers to build on this momentum by committing further to reuse schemes.”
By Natalie Schwertheim