American Packaging Corporation inaugurates second digital packaging production unit
16 May 2024 --- American Packaging Corporation (APC) has announced the opening of its second production unit for digitally printed flexible packaging at its Wisconsin Center of Excellence, US.
The newly inaugurated unit boasts state-of-the-art digital printing, laminating, registered coating and pouch-making equipment. It is supplemented by a rapid-response library of stocked packaging materials designed for order fulfillment in under 15 days.
The expansion marks APC’s second venture into digitally printed packaging, following its Iowa Center of Excellence. The company extends its support to smaller SKUs, midsize brands, test markets and promotional campaigns.
“APC is passionate about our business, driving us to enhance the support we continually provide our customers,” says Fred Morse, director of Digital Technology & Sales at APC.
“Drawing inspiration from this commitment, we meticulously evaluated digital printing and converting equipment options from around the world to select the ultimate combination of system capability, speed and color matching available, delivering exceptional quality and value to brand managers.”
Modernizing and transforming printing
APC selected a cutting-edge digital printing press with fast color matching, supported by an inline spectro and scanner. This press delivers automated and quick calibration of spot colors vital to brand owners and repeatable color-to-color registration.
“American Packaging invests at an unprecedented level in world-class facilities, equipment and packaging technologies, so our customers know that APC is a partner that can provide them with flexible packaging that will truly elevate their brand,” states Ray Graham, president of APC.
Adding digital printing complements APC’s existing wide web, rotogravure and flexographic printing capabilities, providing customers with a comprehensive suite of packaging solutions.
Packaging Insights published a special report about digital printing. Industry experts at All4Labels and SIG told us about the “transformative potential” of digital printing in packaging design and production, as it offers customization options and shorter lead times for packagers compared to traditional methods such as rotogravure printing.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria