Philippines city bans single-use plastic in government buildings
Quezon City, in the Philippines, has prohibited disposable and single-use plastic bags, packaging, and cutlery from city government-run practices.
Executive order No.3 stipulates that, as of April 21, plastic bags and packaging, styrofoam, disposable dishware like paper plates and cups, plastic utensils, and PET bottles are banned from Quezon City government buildings.
Joy Belmonte, Mayor of Quezon City, says: “Non-biodegradable and single-use plastics take thousands of years to break down, polluting our land and waterways. Studies now show that microplastics have made their way into our food, drinking water, and even our soil — posing serious health risks to our communities.”
Government employees must bring reusable take-out containers for food purchases in the building and reusable eco-bags when buying food and products from outside businesses.
Moreover, food from establishments in the building may be served in disposable take-out containers, including upon request, for clients and visitors. However, these items must not be brought inside the building.
Belmonte adds: “Plastic waste clogs our drainage systems and contributes to severe flooding, as seen during recent typhoons. Plastic pollution is a growing crisis that endangers our health, economy, and the well-being of our most vulnerable communities.”
“Plastic also chokes our marine animals. This is precisely why the city government is pioneering policies and long-term solutions to reduce plastic use and advance sustainability.”
Enforcement and exceptions
While food deliveries are allowed into city government buildings, receiving offices must recover food containers and trade them at the Trash to Cashback booth. Quezon City says plastic packaging deliveries will not be permitted inside the city government building.
Businesses within city government compounds that fail to comply with executive order will face penalties: “Employees and officials found violating the rules will be issued formal reprimands or memoranda.”
Single-use plastic waste bans and reuse systems are increasing as the packaging industry and governments attempt to curb plastic pollution.
Recently, a report by the WWF and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation examined case studies of reusable packaging implementation in countries in the Global South. The NGOs called on policymakers to learn from local businesses that are already implementing tangible reuse solutions.