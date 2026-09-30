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Material Week Tokyo 2026 live: Cargill presents FDA-approved polymer additive
Key takeaways
- Cargill Bioindustrial is showcasing its 86% bio-based Incroflo P50 polymer additive at Material Week Tokyo 2026 for food-contact film packaging applications.
- The FDA-approved additive is designed to replace conventional fluoropolymer processing aids, improving polymer flow, reducing melt fracture, and supporting higher extrusion output.
- Incroflo P50 can help film processors achieve smoother extrusion, improved clarity, and production gains of more than 5% in benchmark trials.
Cargill Bioindustrial is presenting its Incroflo P50 additive for polymers at the Highly-Functional Material Week trade show in Tokyo, Japan (September 30–October 2). The 86% bio-based Incroflo P50 can be added to polymers for food-contact film packaging to aid processing.
“Our specialty polymer additives can help reduce static discharge, improve scratch resistance, increase output rates, and optimize manufacturing processes,” a spokesperson at Cargill Bioindustrial tells Packaging Insights.
The bio-based solutions business unit within Cargill outlines that its processing aid is engineered to replace conventional fluoropolymer additives in the extrusion of linear low-density PE, while improving polymer flow and reducing melt fracture effects such as sharkskin.
The additive’s bio-based percentage is calculated as per the ASTM D6866 standard test method, Cargill notes.
The solution tackles melt fracture-related issues by maintaining stable melt flow at a lower die pressure, according to the provider.
Incroflo P50 can enable smoother extrusion to help achieve higher throughput and improved film clarity, the company adds. It is said to boost output by 5%+ in benchmark trials.
Moreover, the additive can be incorporated in resin supplied by Cargill or via masterbatch.
“Experience has shown that simple manual mixing prior to processing will normally give an acceptable dispersion, though mechanical means are preferred,” Cargill details. “Typical addition levels vary depending on polymer and lubrication required.”
Cargill Bioindustrial is presenting Incroflo P50 at the fintech exhibition at Material Week Tokyo 2026, alongside its Priamine 1075 building block with applications for the electronics, automobile, construction, and other industries, and other high-performance bio-based materials.
FDA-compliant solution
Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Cargill Bioindustrial’s Incroflo P50 additive approval for use in food-contact film packaging.
“Packaging innovation is creating more challenges than ever for film processors, and finding solutions that deliver both performance and confidence matters,” the company stated following the FDA approval. “Incroflo P50 additive supports regulatory compliance, operational continuity, and environmental, social, and governance goals.”
Cargill further highlights that Incroflo P50 is classified as non-hazardous by the European Commission’s Regulation 272/2008 and the US 29 CFR 1910.1200 Hazard Communication Standard.
Previously, it partnered with the renewable energy company Virent to evaluate Cargill’s corn dextrose as a feedstock for Virent’s BioForming technology to produce a raw material for packaging solutions.
With live reporting from Sichong Wang at Material Week Tokyo 2026