Catalent expands clinical packaging supply facility in Germany
16 Jul 2024 --- US-based consumer health giant Catalent has announced the completion of a US$25 million expansion at its clinical supply facility in Schorndorf, Germany. The Schorndorf site, Catalent’s flagship European facility, provides clinical supply services, including packaging, storage and distribution.
The expansion increases the site’s footprint by 3,000 square meters, adding storage and handling of clinical trial supply materials at controlled room temperatures between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius.
Extra space in the original building has been created to accommodate the installation of a new, fully automatic bottle-filling line, as well as an area for Catalent’s Fast Chain demand-led supply service. These added capabilities will support a continued high level of service to Catalent’s pharma and biotech customers and the patients they serve.
“The Schorndorf site plays an important role in the strategic focus of the company and our ability to meet customer demand for clinical packaging solutions, including temperature-controlled services,” says Lorenzo Carletti, president of Clinical Development & Supply at Catalent.
“We are pleased to bring additional capacity to the site for temperature-controlled storage and Catalent’s Fast Chain service so that we can meet the current and future needs of our customers.”
Opened in 1996, Catalent’s Schorndorf facility provides clinical supply services, including multilingual project services—including English, French and German—comparator sourcing, primary and secondary packaging, labeling, clinical storage and distribution, and returns and destruction.
This site also offers late-stage pharma product development and commercial services, including oral solid dose manufacturing and specialty packaging.
The company’s Fast Chain service uses a continuous Good Manufacturing Practices approach that decouples primary from secondary packaging to enable timely and cost-effective adaptation and regional supply of clinical materials on demand.