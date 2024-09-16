Chemco spearheads third Bahrain expansion for rigid packaging in “key regional hub”
16 Sep 2024 --- India-based plastic packaging company Chemco has announced a third expansion in Bahrain since it first announced its plans to set up its factory in the “key regional hub” in 2013. The aim is to augment its rigid packaging production capacity at Bahrain International Investment Park, incorporating fully automated production lines to meet the growing demand in Bahrain’s FMCG sector.
Since its establishment in 1980, Chemco has expanded beyond traditional packaging into comprehensive secondary and tertiary solutions.
Secondary packaging is the packaging that holds together the individual units of a good and tertiary packaging is the third level of packaging used to protect manufactured goods for shipping or storing. It is used to protect the product and its secondary and primary packaging.
Besides Chemco, the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) has secured investment commitments valued at US$16.65 million from India-based Bhageria Industries and ICT firm across the manufacturing, renewable energy and ICT sectors.
Bahrain EDB is an investment promotion agency responsible for attracting investment into the kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.
The announcements were made during Bahrain EDB’s visit to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, designed to strengthen bilateral economic ties and attract foreign direct investment to Bahrain.
Strengthening economic ties
Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and CEO at Bahrain EDB, says: “We at Bahrain EDB are proud to welcome these companies to our business-friendly island nation, further underscoring the robust economic and commercial ties between India and Bahrain that have been traced back 5,000 years to the Dilmun and Indus Valley civilizations.”
“This cumulative investment reflects the strength and competitiveness of Bahrain’s value-proposition and fast-growing reputation as a key regional hub for leading manufacturing and niche technology firms seeking a trusted international destination for expansion.”
Chemco’s managing director, Gaurav Saraogi, comments: “We are excited to expand our operations and production capabilities in Bahrain, where the business environment offers unmatched opportunities for growth and a supportive ecosystem for investors.”
“Bahrain has proven to be a strategic partner in driving our success, with its streamlined processes, ease of doing business and commitment to working toward a carbon-neutral economy which aligns with Chemco’s long-term objectives of deeply ingraining sustainability principles across all operations to pave the way for a greener future.”